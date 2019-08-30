IndyCar
Portland / Practice report

Portland IndyCar: Hunter-Reay leads ‘warm-up’ session

Portland IndyCar: Hunter-Reay leads ‘warm-up’ session
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 11:23 PM

Ryan Hunter-Reay led Zach Veach in an Andretti Autosport 1-2 in Portland’s 30min combined warm-up and pitstop practice session introduced to substitute for the lack of raceday warm-up.

The 2012 IndyCar champion clocked a 58.273sec lap around 1.964-mile course, some 0.37sec faster than Veach, as the drivers investigated the durability of their Firestone primary and alternate compounds.

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon turned a 58.718 to finish the session third, just ahead of James Hinchcliffe’s Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda who grabbed fourth with his final flying lap.

Colton Herta was fifth in the Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda just ahead of Alexander Rossi in another AA car, while Graham Rahal was seventh for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Spencer Pigot showed a respectable turn of speed for Ed Carpenter Racing to be the only Chevrolet powered driver in the Top 10.

Conor Daly was ninth in his first race weekend for Arrow SPM this year, ahead of Felix Rosenqvist’s Ganassi machine.

Third practice begins at 11am local (Pacific) time tomorrow, with qualifying following at 3pm.

 

