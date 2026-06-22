HRC US boss apologizes to Armstrong for “failure” that ended shot at first IndyCar win
Marcus Armstrong's chance of winning his first IndyCar race at Road America ended with a mechanical failure, and Honda Racing Corporation's US boss is publicly apologizing for it
Marcus Armstrong, Meyer Shank w/ Curb-Agajanian
Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images
Honda Racing Corporation US (HRC US) President David Salters has issued an apology to Marcus Armstrong and Meyer Shank Racing after a mechanical failure cost the driver a shot at his first career IndyCar victory on Sunday.
Armstrong, 25, held a 2.7s lead over Christian Lundgaard with less than four laps to go when his #66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda began to suddenly slow. It led to Lundgaard swiftly getting the lead and - after Armstrong’s slowing machine brought out the caution and set up a one-lap - the win.
"I came out at Turn 6 and the engine just started spluttering like it was out of fuel, but clearly it wasn't," Armstrong said. "And then it just completely died."
Armstrong was left with a 24th-place finish, retiring three laps from the finish. It ended up being a bittersweet day for Honda, who led 45 of 55 laps between pole-sitter Alex Palou (13), Armstrong (14), and his MSR teammate Felix Rosenqvist (18). The highest finishing Honda-powered driver on the day was Andretti Global’s Will Power in third.
HRC US Statement
In the post-race press release, HRC US called Armstrong’s issue “a mechanical failure,” with Salters taking responsibility.
“Racing is sport and sport has its highs and lows,” Salters said. “We experienced both this weekend. Pole position and four cars in the Firestone Fast Six showed the hard work of our marvelous drivers and teams and our HRC associates yet again. In the race we were very competitive and, up to the very end of the race, leading and in a great position. But then we failed with just three laps to go whilst leading. The racer in me would always rather fail, which happens unfortunately, whilst leading, but I am extremely sorry to Marcus and the valiant MSR team, just heartbreaking and we are extremely sorry for distress caused to Marcus and the team."
Salters stated that HRC US will investigate the cause of the failure, noting that the manufacturer is "always managing risk with very highly stressed components" while pushing performance limits.
"We will find out what went wrong, learn and come back fighting," Salters said. "We win together and we lose together."
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