Howard returns to Schmidt Peterson for Indy 500

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports announced today that Jay Howard will return to the team to compete in this year’s Indianapolis 500.

The car will be backed by One Cure, an organization deriving from the Flint Animal Cancer Center at Colorado State University which brings awareness to comparative oncology – the researching and studying of cancer and treatments across different species.

The #7 One Cure Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda is the team’s fourth entry in the 102nd running of the Indy 500, alongside full-timers James Hinchcliffe and Robert Wickens, and Jack Harvey driving the Michael Shank Racing-operated #60 car.

This is Howard’s fourth attempt to qualify, and third under Schmidt’s guidance.

Said team co-owner Sam Schmidt: “The One Cure brand has become increasingly visible in motorsports the past few years, but we still have a long way to go explaining the cutting-edge cancer research happening at CSU and how race fans can contribute in a meaningful way.

“With the full force of Jay and SPM, we’re developing an engaging activation plan heading into the month of May that will steer fans in the right direction and ultimately accelerate the pace and number of clinical trials. Having seen the Flint Animal Cancer Center with my own two eyes, I’m confident we can deliver critical resources to One Cure that will have a lasting impact.”

“To say I am excited is an understatement,” said Howard. “One Cure’s goal is to raise awareness and funding for the Flint Animal Cancer Center to continue the fight against cancer; on race day, we will be fighting for something more than just the Borg Warner trophy.

“I also want to thank everyone at SPM and Honda for this opportunity. It will be great to be back with the team.”

Dr. Rodney Page, director, Flint Animal Cancer Center. “Jay is a wonderful spokesperson for our One Cure initiative, and with his help, we will continue to engage new friends in our work. With additional support, we will find more answers to our cancer questions as we race towards a cure for both pets and people.”

This is Howard’s fourth shot at the Indy 500, his third with Schmidt Peterson. His collision with the wall in last year’s Indy 500 led to his stricken machine launching Scott Dixon’s Ganassi into its spectacular shunt at quarter-distance. Howard was also fastest on one of the practice days last year.

Weather allowing, Howard will test at IMS next week along with other rookies and refreshers.