How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Mid-Ohio: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Round No. 11 of the 2026 IndyCar season is here, with the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

Alex Palou leads the championship standings by 60 points over David Malukas, while Christian Lundgaard is the most recent race winner at Road America.

Scott Dixon, who just announced a shock exit from Chip Ganassi Racing after 25 years, is the defending winner of the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio.

Now, here's how to watch all the action this weekend as America celebrates its 250th anniversary as a nation:

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What is the Mid-Ohio weekend schedule?

Friday, July 3

2:00pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

3:00pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday July 4

9:00am EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

10:00am EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

1:00pm EST -- Indy NXT Race #1 -- FOX SPORTS 1

2:30pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, July 5

9:00am EST -- IndyCar warmup practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

10:00am EST -- Indy NXT Race #2 -- FOX SPORTS 1

12:30pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX

12:52pm EST -- IndyCar race green flag [90 laps] -- FOX

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

How can I watch the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio?

Date: Sunday, July 5

Sunday, July 5 Race start time: 12:52pm EST

12:52pm EST Laps: 90 laps

90 laps TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX

FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio?