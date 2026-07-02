How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Mid-Ohio: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
IndyCar heads to Mid-Ohio for the Fourth of July weekend as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary as a nation
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Round No. 11 of the 2026 IndyCar season is here, with the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.
Alex Palou leads the championship standings by 60 points over David Malukas, while Christian Lundgaard is the most recent race winner at Road America.
Scott Dixon, who just announced a shock exit from Chip Ganassi Racing after 25 years, is the defending winner of the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio.
Now, here's how to watch all the action this weekend as America celebrates its 250th anniversary as a nation:
Recent Headlines
What is the Mid-Ohio weekend schedule?
Friday, July 3
2:00pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2
3:00pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday July 4
9:00am EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1
10:00am EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
1:00pm EST -- Indy NXT Race #1 -- FOX SPORTS 1
2:30pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, July 5
9:00am EST -- IndyCar warmup practice -- FOX SPORTS 1
10:00am EST -- Indy NXT Race #2 -- FOX SPORTS 1
12:30pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX
12:52pm EST -- IndyCar race green flag [90 laps] -- FOX
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images
How can I watch the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio?
- Date: Sunday, July 5
- Race start time: 12:52pm EST
- Laps: 90 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
- Radio: IndyCar Radio
Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio?
|Car No. - Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|#2 - Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#3 - Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#4 - Caio Collet
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#5 - Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#6 - Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#7 - Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|#8 - Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#9 - Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#10 - Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|#12 - David Malukas
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|#14 - Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|#15 - Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#18 - Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#19 - Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|#20 - Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#21 - Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|#26 - Will Power
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#27 - Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#28 - Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|#45 - Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#47 - Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|#60 - Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#66 - Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian
|Honda
|#76 - Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|#77 - Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
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