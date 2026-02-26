Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Preview
IndyCar St. Petersburg

How to watch 2026 IndyCar and NASCAR at St. Pete: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar is back for the 2026 season, and there's plenty to look forward to as a new year of racing gets underway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

The 2026 IndyCar season is about to get underway with the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Alex Palou enters as the defending champion, and the dominant Chip Ganassi Racing driver eyes a fifth crown.

There are several faces in new places, including veteran Will Power, who leaves Penske for a new home at Andretti. David Malukas will take Power's place as the driver of the #12, and there are three rookies competing full-time. Those new challengers are Mick Schumacher, Dennis Hauger, and Caio Collet.

IndyCar will be joined by the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at St. Pete, as the third level of NASCAR takes on a street course for the first time in its 30+ years of existence. Former IndyCar stars Dario Franchitti and James Hinchcliffe will be on the grid, as will IMSA veteran Colin Braun

Recent Headlines

Read Also:

What is the IndyCar and NASCAR Truck at St. Pete weekend schedule?

Friday, February 27

12:30pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

1:35pm EST -- IndyCar Practice #1 -- FOX SPORTS 2

4pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

5pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

Saturday, February 28

8:30am EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

9:35am EST -- IndyCar Practice #2 -- FOX SPORTS 1

12pm EST -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race (80 laps) -- FOX

3:05pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

4:30pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

Sunday, March 1

9:05am EST -- IndyCar warmup -- FOX SPORTS 1

10:05am EST -- Indy NXT race (45 laps) -- FOX SPORTS 1

12pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race -- FOX

12:22pm EST -- Green flag for IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (100 laps) -- FOX

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

How can I watch the IndyCar season-opener at St. Pete?

Weather forecast

While Sunday looks clear, there is a 50% chance of late afternoon thunderstorms on Friday, with that chance increasing to over 80% throughout the day on Saturday. 

Who is racing this weekend?

There are 25 cars on the St. Pete entry list, and notably, no Prema as the team focuses on restructuring after some recent upheaval. 

Car No. - Driver Team Manufacturer 
#2 - Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet
#3 - Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet
#4 - Caio Collet AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#5 - Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#6 - Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#7 - Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#8 - Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#9 - Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#10 - Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#12 - David Malukas Team Penske Chevrolet
#14 - Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#15 - Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#18 - Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#19 - Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#20 - Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#21 - Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#26 - Will Power Andretti Global Honda
#27 - Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda
#28 - Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda
#45 - Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#47 - Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#60 - Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#66 - Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#76 - Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
#77 - Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article From Dario to an Andretti, who is racing in the first ever NASCAR Truck street race?

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

COTA: The only NASCAR road course race SVG hasn’t conquered … yet

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
COTA: The only NASCAR road course race SVG hasn’t conquered … yet

From Dario to an Andretti, who is racing in the first ever NASCAR Truck street race?

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
From Dario to an Andretti, who is racing in the first ever NASCAR Truck street race?

Austin Hill to run partial NASCAR Cup schedule for RCR in 2026

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Austin Hill to run partial NASCAR Cup schedule for RCR in 2026

Latest news

British driver Megan Bruce lands 2026 F1 Academy seat with TAG Heuer and Campos Racing

F1 Academy
F1AC F1 Academy
Shanghai
British driver Megan Bruce lands 2026 F1 Academy seat with TAG Heuer and Campos Racing

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff receives major CNBC recognition

F1 Academy
F1AC F1 Academy
Shanghai
F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff receives major CNBC recognition

How to watch 2026 IndyCar and NASCAR at St. Pete: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
How to watch 2026 IndyCar and NASCAR at St. Pete: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

FIA faces fresh scrutiny as David Coulthard points to rule oversight amid compression ratio saga

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
FIA faces fresh scrutiny as David Coulthard points to rule oversight amid compression ratio saga