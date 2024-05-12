How Palou managed the final restart to win the Indy GP
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou shared the tense moment of handling the restart that aided his path to victory in Saturday’s Indy Grand Prix.
The Spaniard was in pursuit early on after faltering away his start from pole, but regained the advantage with an overcut pit strategy on the second series of pit stops that propelled him into the lead on lap 45 of 85.
However, a restart on lap 68 left Palou with the daunting task of fending off Team Penske’s Will Power heading down the wide Turn 1 of Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile course.
“Yeah, he got a really good restart,” said Palou, the reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion.
“He had a shorter first gear than we did, so his jump was actually a little bit better than mine, and on top of that, he had my tow. I just saw it coming, and I had to defend. I didn't want to give the lead back.
“I thought it was the best thing that we could have done at that moment.”
Palou also noted how the racing line heading into the corner was slippery, which was a similar feeling that also impacted him losing the lead at the start of the race.
“Yes, especially with all the pickup that we had that late into the race,” said Palou, who led a race-high 39 laps.
“Even at the beginning, at the start, I got some pickup that probably didn't help with my braking. Yeah, I got a ton of pickup and it actually took me until Turn 7 to take everything out from the front right.”
The new points leader
By virtue of scoring his first points-paying race of the season, Palou took over the championship lead and now holds a 12-points advantage of Power.
When asked by Motorsport.com during the post-race press conference if he feels like he and the team have taken a step forward from their championship form from last year, Palou grinned and provided some thoughts.
“According to them (his team), every time I ask, they took it to the next level,” Palou said.
“Hopefully we can have a little bit more speed from the car. They've been working really, really hard, and even myself that doesn't really understand too much about mechanics, I can see the differences on the car.
“Having that said, I think a lot of people caught and made big steps as we saw in the testing that we had a couple of months ago. Yeah, focusing on us, we did a lot of work, and I think that we'll have faster cars, but at the same time, I think there's other teams that will catch up.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
IndyCar Indy GP: Champion Palou snatches pole by 0.09s from Lundgaard
Palou strategy “screwed” after believing he’d win Barber IndyCar race “by seconds”
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Latest news
Neuville stunned by almost “impossible” result in WRC Rally Portugal
Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”
Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"
Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella
Prime
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments