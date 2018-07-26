Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

IndyCar Analysis

How an unloved device created "the greatest motor race"

0 shares
How an unloved device created "the greatest motor race"
Get alerts
By: Tom Errington, Journalist
26/07/2018 01:20

Twenty years ago, CART's bid to curb speeds led to a deeply divisive aerodynamic fix - the Handford device - a creation that some still suggest could be reintroduced to current IndyCar racing.

Enough was enough, and the breaking point was 240.942mph. That was the speed at which Mauricio Gugelmin lapped the Fontana superspeedway to take pole position for the 1997 CART season finale and claim a new record for fastest lap in motorsport history. To get that average speed, the PacWest Reynard-Mercedes driver had hit 250mph on the straights and 230mph in the corners.

For context, it was well above the previous record qualifying lap, 236.986mph set by Arie Luyendyk in the 1996 Indianapolis 500, and comfortably ahead of Gugelmin's nearest rival on the day, Jimmy Vasser, who qualified at 239.222mph. Considering that this year's Indy 500 pole was completed at 229.125mph, and Penske's Helio Castroneves reckons the upgraded 2.4-litre engines set to be introduced from 2021 will lead to laps in the region of 235mph, Gugelmin's was a staggering figure.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series IndyCar
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why Ricciardo should put his faith in Honda News Prime
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo should put his faith in Honda

Is Hamilton really worth £40million? News Prime
Formula 1

Is Hamilton really worth £40million?

Why F1's 18-inch tyre conundrum is not straightforward News Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's 18-inch tyre conundrum is not straightforward

The rule change F1 should rush for 2019 News Prime
Formula 1

The rule change F1 should rush for 2019

How a 16-year-old wound still haunts Ferrari News Prime
Formula 1

How a 16-year-old wound still haunts Ferrari

To the IndyCar main page