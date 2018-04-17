Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IndyCar Long BeachIndyCarLong BeachMore events
IndyCar Indy 500 Breaking news

Honda using extra capacity to help supply 19 Indy 500 entries

0 shares
Honda using extra capacity to help supply 19 Indy 500 entries
Winner Takuma Sato, Andretti Autosport Honda with Art St Cyr of HPD
HPD President Art St. Cyr
Honda Racing HPD signage
James Hinchcliffe, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda, Honda Logo
Oriol Servia testing the 2018 Honda IndyCar
HPD race team leader Allen Miller
Oriol Servia testing the 2018 Honda IndyCar
Get alerts
By: Tom Errington, Journalist
17/04/2018 06:43

Honda says it is using support from other series in which it competes to help run its 19 entries in this year’s Indianapolis 500, admitting its capacity was originally for 18 cars. 

The entry list is currently at 35 cars, meaning that bumping will return, and Honda is set to run 19 entries at this year’s Indy, the most it has ever run in the 500 as a non-exclusive engine supplier, and has also had further enquiries from prospective teams.

Honda Performance Developments boss Art St. Cyr says the support from other series will help it be competitive. 

“We made all our driver announcements that we know of,” he said. “It's worked out for us because we learned about it early enough, so we've been able to start preparations for that. 

“But that's one of the advantages of HPD having such a wide portfolio of racing. We're pulling support from all our other series to help run that race. 19 engines is quite a hefty chunk. 

“We expect, much like the season has been so far, to be competitive with all 19 of those cars. We're excited about our prospects, our teams are ready, our teams are focused. That is always one of our number one goals at HPD, is to do well at the Indy 500. There's no reason we're not going to be competitive like we try to be every year.”

Honda says that it would be unable to run any late entries to the race, having already gone over capacity.

“Honestly, our kind-of max capacity is 18,” he said. “We actually had lots of discussions with other groups, other teams over the last several months. But we have had to limit it to these cars.  

“One of the reasons we can do it is because they're all affiliated with our existing teams so it helps us from an overall support standpoint. There has been more interest, but right now this is all we can do.”

St Cyr added that he was happy to see Oriol Servia return to the Indy 500 for a one-off race deal with IMSA SportsCar Championship team Scuderia Corsa and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda

Servia tested for Honda as IndyCar implemented the new universal aerokit for 2018, with the series and engine manufacturers heavily on the Spaniard and Juan Pablo Montoya.  

“It's nice to have Oriol Servia running,” he said.  “He did the development for the universal aerokit about a year ago this time. It's actually good getting to see him in the car racing.” 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Track Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the IndyCar main page
IndyCar Long BeachIndyCarLong BeachMore events