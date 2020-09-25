IndyCar
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 / Breaking news

Hinchcliffe takes over #26 Andretti Autosport ride

Hinchcliffe takes over #26 Andretti Autosport ride
By:

The final three races of the NTT IndyCar Series season will see James Hinchcliffe driving the Gainbridge-backed #26 Andretti Autosport-Honda.

The six-time race winner Hinchcliffe has three times raced a sixth entry for Michael Andretti’s team this year, the #29 Genesys-backed car, but now takes over the ride vacated by Zach Veach.

Prior to this year, Hinchcliffe spent three years – 2012-’14 – at Andretti Autosport, scoring three wins in 2013.  

Said Michael Andretti: “It’s always unfortunate to have to change drivers this far into a season, but we have to look at finishing the year the best we can for the 26 team and start evaluating and looking at options for 2021.  

“James has an existing relationship with our team that we’d love to build on and it makes the most sense for him to step in for these last three races. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do.” 

Added Hinchcliffe: “I know, probably better than most, what Zach is feeling right now, and I have to say that he has handled everything about as class act as you can. I’ve known Zach as a teammate, before that as a colleague and even before that as a friend, and he is a guy that I respect in every way. I know he is a fighter and will fight back to where he wants to be. 

“For me now, my focus is 100 percent on racing the Harvest GP and getting the best possible results for Gainbridge, for Honda, for Michael and for the team.  

“I obviously haven’t been on a road course in a while, but at least the last time I was, it was here at IMS. Hopefully that puts us in a good position to go out there and have a strong weekend.”

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Author David Malsher-Lopez

