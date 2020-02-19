IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Austin
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Hinchcliffe rejoins Andretti Autosport for Indy 500 and more

shares
comments
Hinchcliffe rejoins Andretti Autosport for Indy 500 and more
By:
Feb 19, 2020, 3:30 PM

James Hinchcliffe will pilot a sixth Andretti Autosport-Honda in at least three rounds of the NTT IndyCar Series this season, including the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The 33-year-old Canadian, who was suddenly let go by the Arrow McLaren SP team last October, will drive the #29 Genesys-sponsored Andretti Autosport in the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the IMS road course, the Indy 500 and the Texas 600 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hinchcliffe drove for Michael Andretti’s team from 2012 through ’14, scoring three wins in 2013. From this May, he will be working again with two of his former AA colleagues, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marco Andretti, while teaming up with Alexander Rossi, Zach Veach and Colton Herta for the first time.

Hinchcliffe also drove a Walkinshaw Andretti United entry in the Bathurst 1000 last year.

Genesys, an Indianapolis-based “provider of cloud customer experience and contact center technologies”, committed in January to sponsor Hinchcliffe, with an eye particularly on the Indy 500, in which James has endured a star-crossed nine attempts.

In 2012 and ’14, he started on the front row for Andretti, and steered his Schmidt Peterson car to pole position in 2016. In 2015, however, he suffered a life-threatening crash at the Speedway that put him out of action for the rest of the season, while in 2018 he failed to qualify.

Hinchcliffe’s most recent of six career IndyCar wins came at Iowa Speedway in 2018.

He said: “Honestly, it’s so nice being able to announce some more good news.

“It’s no secret that the 2020 season isn’t going to be exactly what we were expecting, but being able to start the new year with the announcement that Genesys was stepping in to save our season and partner with us was awesome, and now adding the next big piece in my reunion with Andretti Autosport just really makes it feel like the momentum is going our way.

“I can’t wait to work with this group again and to get back behind the wheel of an IndyCar!”

Read Also:

Andretti said: “We’re really pleased to be able to welcome James back into the Andretti team. He has, for sure, been knocked down a few times by this sport and to be able to help him meet the challenge is really special.

“We had a lot of fun, and some great successes with James when he was part of the team before, and we’re really looking forward to picking up where we left off.

“I’d also like to welcome Genesys to the Andretti family for their first experience in IndyCar racing.

“We now have three, major Indiana-based companies in our portfolio, along with several other brands that call Indianapolis home. It’s special to see these companies supporting Indiana’s home sport of IndyCar racing, and we’re proud to carry them each with us.

“We are looking forward to working with James and the Genesys team to deliver both on and off-track success.”

Genesys CEO Tony Bates, who will see Hinchcliffe's #29 AA-Honda run in his company's orange, white and charcoal colors, explained: “We saw tremendous potential in James from the beginning – and now, with the power of Andretti Autosport behind him, it’s going to be an incredible ride.

“Our successes at Genesys are possible because of our team’s skills and the innovative technology that’s behind the many positive experiences consumers have with businesses. Success on the track requires the same winning combination.

“Between Andretti Autosport’s storied history and James’ talent behind the wheel, we couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off our inaugural presence in IndyCar.”

Although Michael Andretti infamously never won the Indy 500 despite consistently strong form at the Speedway, he has been one of the most successful team owners in IndyCar’s iconic event in recent years. As Andretti Green Racing, the team won with Dan Wheldon and Dario Franchitti in 2005 and ’07 respectively. Since then, Andretti Autosport has won with Hunter-Reay (2014), Rossi (2016) and Takuma Sato (2017).

Related video

Next article
VeeKay positive on ECR prospects after oval test

Previous article

VeeKay positive on ECR prospects after oval test
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers James Hinchcliffe
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

2
Formula 1

Latest F1 2020 testing tech updates, straight from the track

1h
3
Formula 1

Ocon has "never felt" so much downforce in F1 car

2h
4
Formula 1

Bottas leads Perez as 2020 F1 testing begins

5
WEC

Opinion: Is the WEC's hypercar dream already over?

44m

Latest videos

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alexander Rossi at COTA 00:24
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alexander Rossi at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Will Power at COTA 01:21
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Will Power at COTA

Latest news

Hinchcliffe rejoins Andretti Autosport for Indy 500 and more
Indy

Hinchcliffe rejoins Andretti Autosport for Indy 500 and more

VeeKay positive on ECR prospects after oval test
Indy

VeeKay positive on ECR prospects after oval test

"I loved it!" says McLaughlin after first IndyCar oval test
Indy

"I loved it!" says McLaughlin after first IndyCar oval test

Bourdais pleased with fresh start at Foyt
Indy

Bourdais pleased with fresh start at Foyt

Penske announces Indy 500 purse up, no guaranteed starting spots
Indy

Penske announces Indy 500 purse up, no guaranteed starting spots

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.