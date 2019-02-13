Sign in
Previous
IndyCar / COTA February testing / Testing report

Herta on top again in Wednesday morning session

Herta on top again in Wednesday morning session
By:
1h ago

Colton Herta, the 2018 Indy Lights runner-up, went three-for-three in leading the IndyCar Spring Training session in the morning of Day 2.

The Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda left it until 13mins to go in the two-hour session before turning up the wick and lapping the 3.427-mile course in 1min46.6401sec.

That beat his semi-teammate, Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi, by 0.3731sec, and eclipsed the fastest Chevrolet entry – Simon Pagenaud’s Team Penske machine – by over half a second.

Scott Dixon was one of five spinners, along with Jack Harvey, Kyle Kaiser, James Hinchcliffe and Spencer Pigot, but the reigning champion went out soon after and nailed a 1min47.7899sec, barely edging the second Penske of 2017 champ Josef Newgarden.

Hinchcliffe was swiftly able to rejoin the fray following his spin, but the team then discovered a fluid leak and the car was returned to the garage, having only completed seven laps.

Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda was sixth quickest ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay and second fastest rookie, Felix Rosenqvist wheeling the second Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

Sebastien Bourdais bounced back from a disappointing Tuesday to grab P9 on his last flying lap in the Dale Coyne Racing-Honda, while Carlin’s RC Enerson made it three rookies in the top 10.

AJ Foyt Racing also had a better day, series sophomore Matheus Leist and Tony Kanaan clocking 15th and 17th fastest.

This afternoon’s session runs from 1pm until 5pm local (Central) time. 

Testing times:

Pos. No Driver Lap Gap Laps Engine Team
1 88 Colton Herta 1:46.640 --.---- 11 Honda Harding Steinbrenner Racing
2 27 Alexander Rossi 1:47.013 0.3731 18 Honda Andretti Autosport
3 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:47.212 0.5715 20 Chevy Team Penske
4 9 Scott Dixon 1:47.790 1.1498 13 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
5 2 Josef Newgarden 1:47.814 1.1735 20 Chevy Team Penske
6 60 Jack Harvey 1:47.889 1.2491 21 Honda Meyer Shank Racing
7 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:47.903 1.2630 17 Honda Andretti Autosport
8 10 Felix Rosenqvist 1:47.984 1.3442 16 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
9 18 Sebastien Bourdais 1:48.017 1.3765 18 Honda Dale Coyne Racing 
10 23 RC Enerson 1:48.156 1.5160 21 Chevy Carlin
11 3 Helio Castroneves 1:48.183 1.5424 17 Chevy Team Penske
12 12 Will Power 1:48.207 1.5671 22 Chevy Team Penske
13 15 Graham Rahal 1:48.379 1.7394 20 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
14 26 Zach Veach 1:48.389 1.7490 20 Honda Andretti Autosport
15 4 Matheus Leist 1:48.600 1.9594 26 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises
16 98 Marco Andretti 1:48.610 1.9697 21 Honda Andretti Herta Autosport
17 14 Tony Kanaan 1:48.651 2.0105 23 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises
18 7 Marcus Ericsson 1:48.662 2.0222 14 Honda Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
19 59 Max Chilton 1:48.737 2.0967 16 Chevy Carlin
20 21 Spencer Pigot 1:48.871 2.2309 11 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing
21 20 Ed Jones 1:48.963 2.3234 18 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing
22 32 Kyle Kaiser 1:48.980 2.3394 24 Chevy Juncos Racing
23 19 Santino Ferrucci 1:49.146 2.5062 12 Honda Dale Coyne Racing
24 5 James Hinchcliffe 1:49.163 2.5225 7 Honda Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
25 30 Takuma Sato 1:49.237 2.5972 27 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event COTA February testing
Drivers Colton Herta
Teams Harding Racing
Author David Malsher

