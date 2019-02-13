Herta on top again in Wednesday morning session
Colton Herta, the 2018 Indy Lights runner-up, went three-for-three in leading the IndyCar Spring Training session in the morning of Day 2.
The Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda left it until 13mins to go in the two-hour session before turning up the wick and lapping the 3.427-mile course in 1min46.6401sec.
That beat his semi-teammate, Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi, by 0.3731sec, and eclipsed the fastest Chevrolet entry – Simon Pagenaud’s Team Penske machine – by over half a second.
Scott Dixon was one of five spinners, along with Jack Harvey, Kyle Kaiser, James Hinchcliffe and Spencer Pigot, but the reigning champion went out soon after and nailed a 1min47.7899sec, barely edging the second Penske of 2017 champ Josef Newgarden.
Hinchcliffe was swiftly able to rejoin the fray following his spin, but the team then discovered a fluid leak and the car was returned to the garage, having only completed seven laps.
Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda was sixth quickest ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay and second fastest rookie, Felix Rosenqvist wheeling the second Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.
Sebastien Bourdais bounced back from a disappointing Tuesday to grab P9 on his last flying lap in the Dale Coyne Racing-Honda, while Carlin’s RC Enerson made it three rookies in the top 10.
AJ Foyt Racing also had a better day, series sophomore Matheus Leist and Tony Kanaan clocking 15th and 17th fastest.
This afternoon’s session runs from 1pm until 5pm local (Central) time.
Testing times:
|Pos.
|No
|Driver
|Lap
|Gap
|Laps
|Engine
|Team
|1
|88
|Colton Herta
|1:46.640
|--.----
|11
|Honda
|Harding Steinbrenner Racing
|2
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|1:47.013
|0.3731
|18
|Honda
|Andretti Autosport
|3
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|1:47.212
|0.5715
|20
|Chevy
|Team Penske
|4
|9
|Scott Dixon
|1:47.790
|1.1498
|13
|Honda
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|5
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|1:47.814
|1.1735
|20
|Chevy
|Team Penske
|6
|60
|Jack Harvey
|1:47.889
|1.2491
|21
|Honda
|Meyer Shank Racing
|7
|28
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|1:47.903
|1.2630
|17
|Honda
|Andretti Autosport
|8
|10
|Felix Rosenqvist
|1:47.984
|1.3442
|16
|Honda
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|18
|Sebastien Bourdais
|1:48.017
|1.3765
|18
|Honda
|Dale Coyne Racing
|10
|23
|RC Enerson
|1:48.156
|1.5160
|21
|Chevy
|Carlin
|11
|3
|Helio Castroneves
|1:48.183
|1.5424
|17
|Chevy
|Team Penske
|12
|12
|Will Power
|1:48.207
|1.5671
|22
|Chevy
|Team Penske
|13
|15
|Graham Rahal
|1:48.379
|1.7394
|20
|Honda
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|14
|26
|Zach Veach
|1:48.389
|1.7490
|20
|Honda
|Andretti Autosport
|15
|4
|Matheus Leist
|1:48.600
|1.9594
|26
|Chevy
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|16
|98
|Marco Andretti
|1:48.610
|1.9697
|21
|Honda
|Andretti Herta Autosport
|17
|14
|Tony Kanaan
|1:48.651
|2.0105
|23
|Chevy
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|18
|7
|Marcus Ericsson
|1:48.662
|2.0222
|14
|Honda
|Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|19
|59
|Max Chilton
|1:48.737
|2.0967
|16
|Chevy
|Carlin
|20
|21
|Spencer Pigot
|1:48.871
|2.2309
|11
|Chevy
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|21
|20
|Ed Jones
|1:48.963
|2.3234
|18
|Chevy
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|22
|32
|Kyle Kaiser
|1:48.980
|2.3394
|24
|Chevy
|Juncos Racing
|23
|19
|Santino Ferrucci
|1:49.146
|2.5062
|12
|Honda
|Dale Coyne Racing
|24
|5
|James Hinchcliffe
|1:49.163
|2.5225
|7
|Honda
|Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|25
|30
|Takuma Sato
|1:49.237
|2.5972
|27
|Honda
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
