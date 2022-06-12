Herta suffers grid penalty at Road America

Listen to this article

The penalty is a direct result of damage incurred in his shunt on Carb Day at the Indianapolis 500, when the #26 Andretti Autosport with Curb Agajanian-Honda entry had a major shunt at Turn 1.

The car writhed out of control, hit Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s SAFER barrier, and then back-flipped along the short chute.

Although Herta himself was unscathed, the team was forced to switch to a back-up car for the race, and it proved ill-handling and eventually retired with a throttle sensor issue.

However, it has now transpired that the Honda engine of the crashed car also suffered irreparable damage. All cars receive new engines post-qualifying, either ahead of the Monday practice, or the Carb Day practice.

The Andretti Autosport team was in violation of IndyCar rule 16.5.4. – “Once an Indianapolis 500 engine is fitted to the car, removal of the engine prior to the Indianapolis 500 Race is an unapproved engine change-out, unless it is for Repair.”

Effort was made to repair the engine but the determination has now been made that it is, in fact, beyond repair.

Herta will thus roll off 11th rather than sixth for the Sonsio Grand Prix of Road America. Teammate Romain Grosjean is the main beneficiary, moving from the inside of the fourth row to the outside of the third row.