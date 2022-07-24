Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Johnson revels in “down and dirty, short-track driving” at Iowa Next / Iowa IndyCar: O’Ward beats Power to Race 2 win, Newgarden shunts
IndyCar / Iowa II News

Herta receives grid penalty for second Iowa IndyCar race

Colton Herta will take a nine-place hit for the start of today’s second Iowa race as his car has received a new engine overnight.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Herta receives grid penalty for second Iowa IndyCar race
Listen to this article

The #26 Andretti Autosport with Curb Agajanian entry has been out of sync with planned engine changes ever since his airborne crash during Carb Day. The team had hoped that Honda unit was salvageable but such proved not to be the case so an early engine change grid penalty was inevitable at some point in the season.

This morning, IndyCar officials confirmed a nine-position starting grid penalty for an unapproved engine change for Herta’s car.

The team was in violation of Rule 16.2.3.2: “A fifth Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four Engines. Otherwise, a fifth or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.”

This incurs a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events, and is served at the series’ next event – in this case, today’s Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google.

Herta’s qualifying run on Saturday morning was a slightly bizarre one, in that his first lap was good enough for only 17th on the grid for yesterday’s Hy-VeeDeals.com 250, but his second lap would have put him third on the grid, beaten only by the Team Penske-Chevrolets of Will Power and Josef Newgarden.

Despite his poor grid slot, Herta was able to take advantage of an early caution period for Jimmie Johnson’s spin to pit and go off strategy, using his fresh tires to climb to third until a transmission issue on pitlane dropped him out of contention. He would eventually finish eight laps down.

Given that today’s grid penalty drops him ‘only’ to 12th, there will be legitimate hopes that Herta has the pace to make good forward progress, and manage the tires while remaining on the leaders’ pit strategy.

Although Herta has seven IndyCar wins to his name, he is still seeking his first podium finish in an oval race. So far his best result on ovals has been a fourth place at Gateway’s World Wide Technology Raceway two years ago.

Revised starting line-up:

P Driver Car Speed
1 Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet 178.013mph
2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet 177.904mph
3 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 177.287mph
4 Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR-Honda 177.278mph
5 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske-Chevrolet 177.273mph
6 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 176.894mph
7 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 176.627mph
8 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 176.625mph
9 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 176.385mph
10 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda 176.302mph
11 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 176.122mph
12 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport-Honda 177.525mph
13 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 175.812mph
14 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR-Honda 175.392mph
15 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 175.101mph
16 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 174.468mph
17 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 174.444mph
18 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 174.426mph
19 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 174.214mph
20 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 173.863mph
21 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport-Honda 173.757mph
22 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 173.696mph
23 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 173.613mph
24 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 173.143mph
25 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 173.000mph
26 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 172.616mph

 

shares
comments
Johnson revels in “down and dirty, short-track driving” at Iowa
Previous article

Johnson revels in “down and dirty, short-track driving” at Iowa
Next article

Iowa IndyCar: O’Ward beats Power to Race 2 win, Newgarden shunts

Iowa IndyCar: O’Ward beats Power to Race 2 win, Newgarden shunts
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
O’Ward on IndyCar title fight: “We can be more risky than others”
IndyCar

O’Ward on IndyCar title fight: “We can be more risky than others”

Injured AJ Foyt Racing crew member released from hospital Iowa II
IndyCar

Injured AJ Foyt Racing crew member released from hospital

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Colton Herta More from
Colton Herta
Colton Herta hindered by hair after IndyCar headsock failure Toronto
IndyCar

Colton Herta hindered by hair after IndyCar headsock failure

Herta proud of second, Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts” Toronto
IndyCar

Herta proud of second, Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Grosjean: Ovals are still challenging but Iowa is fun Iowa I
IndyCar

Grosjean: Ovals are still challenging but Iowa is fun

Herta thrilled to deliver after “pretty embarrassing” Mid-Ohio Toronto
IndyCar

Herta thrilled to deliver after “pretty embarrassing” Mid-Ohio

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

McLaughlin reacts to Pukekohe demise
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin reacts to Pukekohe demise

Scott McLaughlin says the impending closure of the famous Pukekohe Park circuit in his native New Zealand is sad but inevitable.

O’Ward on IndyCar title fight: “We can be more risky than others”
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward on IndyCar title fight: “We can be more risky than others”

Pato O’Ward says that he and the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet team will take more chances than their championship rivals to “claw back” their points deficit over the remaining five rounds.

Injured AJ Foyt Racing crew member released from hospital
IndyCar IndyCar

Injured AJ Foyt Racing crew member released from hospital

Dalton Kellett’s left-rear tire changer Chris McFadden has been released from hospital after incurring an injury during a pitstop in Iowa’s second race in the IndyCar double-header.

Ferrucci on standby for Penske if Newgarden isn’t cleared
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci on standby for Penske if Newgarden isn’t cleared

Team Penske has announced that Santino Ferrucci will be on standby for Josef Newgarden at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course this weekend.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.