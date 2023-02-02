Herta leads opening session in first IndyCar test at Thermal

Listen to this article

The two-and-a-half-hour session saw two red flags – both for harmless spin-and-stalls by Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet and Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

With his 17th lap, Herta became the first driver to crack the 100sec barrier with a 1min39.9303sec effort, an average of 110.489mph.

That was just enough to pip his new teammate, series sophomore Kyle Kirkwood, by 0.0933sec, and the Meyer Shank-Honda of Simon Pagenaud by 0.1875sec.

Six drivers turned 110mph laps, with Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay proving fastest of the Chevrolet runners, ahead of Team Penske’s pair of two-time champions, Josef Newgarden and Will Power.

Romain Grosjean was seventh, just ahead of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s rookie and road/street course specialist Marcus Armstrong, who edged his six-time title-winning teammate and New Zealand compatriot Scott Dixon by a mere 0.0628sec.

Jack Harvey was fastest of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Hondas in 10th, ahead of 2021 champion Alex Palou (Ganassi) and Scott McLaughlin in the third Penske.

Dale Coyne Racing-Honda rookie Sting Ray Robb turned the most laps at 32, while fellow rookie Agustin Canapino, a touring car legend in his native Argentina, did an impressive job to grab 22nd fastest, only one second slower than his Juncos Hollinger Racing teammate Callum Ilott.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps LapTime FSpeed Engine Team 1 Colton Herta 1:39.9303 1:39.9303 17 18 1:46.5651 110.489 Honda Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 2 Kyle Kirkwood 1:40.0236 0.0933 20 20 1:40.0236 110.386 Honda Andretti Autosport 3 Simon Pagenaud 1:40.1178 0.1875 19 19 1:40.1178 110.282 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 4 Rinus VeeKay 1:40.1913 0.2610 22 22 1:40.1913 110.201 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 5 Josef Newgarden 1:40.2062 0.2759 23 24 1:55.4349 110.185 Chevy Team Penske 6 Will Power 1:40.3527 0.4224 24 24 1:40.3527 110.024 Chevy Team Penske 7 Romain Grosjean 1:40.3810 0.4507 5 10 1:42.2825 109.993 Honda Andretti Autosport 8 Marcus Armstrong 1:40.5302 0.5999 24 24 1:40.5302 109.830 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 9 Scott Dixon 1:40.5930 0.6627 6 18 1:43.2968 109.761 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Jack Harvey 1:40.6046 0.6743 12 24 1:42.8552 109.748 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 Alex Palou 1:40.6435 0.7132 11 15 1:43.3530 109.706 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 12 Scott McLaughlin 1:40.6552 0.7249 9 21 1:42.3503 109.693 Chevy Team Penske 13 David Malukas 1:40.9113 0.9810 18 28 1:43.5054 109.415 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 14 Pato O'Ward 1:40.9459 1.0156 5 6 1:47.0089 109.377 Chevy Arrow McLaren 15 Felix Rosenqvist 1:41.0030 1.0727 11 16 1:41.1082 109.316 Chevy Arrow McLaren 16 Callum Ilott 1:41.1045 1.1742 8 18 9:30.7142 109.206 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 17 Marcus Ericsson 1:41.1785 1.2482 9 10 1:46.3434 109.126 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Christian Lundgaard 1:41.3312 1.4009 6 16 12:21.627 108.962 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 Alexander Rossi 1:41.5103 1.5800 8 15 1:45.0951 108.769 Chevy Arrow McLaren 20 Conor Daly 1:41.5225 1.5922 10 17 1:42.0697 108.756 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 21 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:41.6003 1.6700 6 18 1:44.1348 108.673 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 22 Agustin Canapino 1:42.1969 2.2666 18 18 1:42.1969 108.039 Chevy Juncos Holling Racing 23 Graham Rahal 1:42.2185 2.2882 10 17 1:49.1656 108.016 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 24 Sting Ray Robb 1:42.2770 2.3467 32 32 1:42.2770 107.954 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 25 Santino Ferrucci 1:42.3688 2.4385 12 13 1:44.2352 107.857 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 26 Helio Castroneves 1:42.4730 2.5427 9 13 1:42.9485 107.747 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 27 Benjamin Pedersen 1:43.0742 3.1439 11 11 1:43.0742 107.119 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises