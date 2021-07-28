Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”
IndyCar / Gateway Testing report

Herta leads 11-car IndyCar test at Gateway, McLaughlin impresses

By:

Colton Herta led Alexander Rossi in an Andretti Autosport 1-2 in testing at Gateway’s World Wide Technology Raceway, but Team Penske-Chevrolet rookie Scott McLaughlin was an eye-catching third.

Herta leads 11-car IndyCar test at Gateway, McLaughlin impresses

The 1.25-mile track on the Missouri/Illinois border will feature the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series’ 13th of 16 rounds, and the fourth and last oval race of the season.

Herta, who finished fourth – his best oval finish in IndyCar – and sixth in last year’s double-header at WWTR, topped the speeds in Tuesday’s test with a 180.990mph lap. That was a mere 0.235mph faster than his teammate, 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi.

Rookie McLaughlin was the only Team Penske-Chevrolet driver present, and he wound up third, around 0.6mph adrift of Herta. The New Zealander has taken well to ovals since moving across from Supercars, outqualifying his illustrious teammates in the Indianapolis 500, and scoring his first podium finish at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ed Jones took time out early in the day to check the setup of his Dale Coyne Racing teammate Romain Grosjean, set to make his oval race debut at WWTR next month, before turning in fourth-best time of the day in the DCR with Vasser-Sullivan entry.

Ryan Hunter-Reay made it five cars in the 180mph bracket with fifth quickest in his #28 Andretti Autosport entry, ahead of the fourth AA car of James Hinchcliffe.

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy’s Rinus VeeKay, who like Herta scored a sixth and a fourth at Gateway last year, was seventh fastest after turning more laps than anyone, while Grosjean was eighth in the DCR with Rick Ware Racing entry, managing to spin without hitting anything.

The two AJ Foyt-Racing-Chevys were ninth and tenth ahead of Ed Carpenter.

RANK

DRIVER

TEAM

ENGINE

QUICK LAP (mph)

DIFF (mph)

TOTAL LAPS

1

Colton Herta

Andretti Autosport

Honda

180.990

——

114

2

Alexander Rossi

Andretti Autosport

Honda

180.755

-0.235

118

3

Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske

Chevy

180.395

-0.595

169

4

Ed Jones

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

Honda

180.123

-0.867

103

5

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Andretti Autosport

Honda

180.062

-0.928

111

6

James Hinchcliffe

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

Honda

179.397

-1.593

108

7

Rinus VeeKay

Ed Carpenter Racing

Chevy

179.042

-1.948

171

8

Romain Grosjean

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

Honda

177.427

-3.563

166

9

Sebastien Bourdais

AJ Foyt Enterprises

Chevy

176.758

-4.232

91

10

Dalton Kellett

AJ Foyt Enterprises

Chevy

176.046

-4.944

170

11

Ed Carpenter

Ed Carpenter Racing

Chevy

175.672

-5.318

159

 

shares
comments
Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”

Previous article

Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks

10 h
2
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”

5 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash

10 h
4
DTM

Audi's Rockenfeller calls for DTM to equalise pitstops

15 h
5
World Superbike

Rea, Redding accuse Gerloff of lack of respect after Turn 1 crash

1 d
Latest news
Herta leads 11-car IndyCar test at Gateway, McLaughlin impresses
IndyCar

Herta leads 11-car IndyCar test at Gateway, McLaughlin impresses

37m
Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”

5 h
Newgarden bullish over Penske’s street course prospects
Video Inside
IndyCar

Newgarden bullish over Penske’s street course prospects

Jul 26, 2021
Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

Jul 24, 2021
Harvey says he’ll cheer for Meyer Shank, even after he exits
Video Inside
IndyCar

Harvey says he’ll cheer for Meyer Shank, even after he exits

Jul 22, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Newgarden bullish over Penske’s street course prospects 00:58
IndyCar
20 h

IndyCar: Newgarden bullish over Penske’s street course prospects

Indycar: Harvey says he’ll cheer for Meyer Shank, even after he exits 00:50
IndyCar
Jul 23, 2021

Indycar: Harvey says he’ll cheer for Meyer Shank, even after he exits

IndyCar: Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump 00:46
IndyCar
Jul 23, 2021

IndyCar: Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump

Alex Palou: 23:02
IndyCar
Jul 21, 2021

Alex Palou: "My dream was to go to IndyCar"

IndyCar: Newgarden tops 10-car test at Laguna Seca 00:43
IndyCar
Jul 21, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden tops 10-car test at Laguna Seca

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”

Newgarden bullish over Penske’s street course prospects Nashville
Video Inside
IndyCar

Newgarden bullish over Penske’s street course prospects

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Trending Today

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks
Supercars Supercars

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks

Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”
IndyCar IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash

Audi's Rockenfeller calls for DTM to equalise pitstops
DTM DTM

Audi's Rockenfeller calls for DTM to equalise pitstops

Rea, Redding accuse Gerloff of lack of respect after Turn 1 crash
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea, Redding accuse Gerloff of lack of respect after Turn 1 crash

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
Video Inside
Other bike Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021

Latest news

Herta leads 11-car IndyCar test at Gateway, McLaughlin impresses
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta leads 11-car IndyCar test at Gateway, McLaughlin impresses

Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”
IndyCar IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”

Newgarden bullish over Penske’s street course prospects
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden bullish over Penske’s street course prospects

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.