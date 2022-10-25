Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Palou: "Insane" F1 car "capable of more than I thought it was" Next / Castroneves, Pagenaud to remain as MSR's endurance extras
IndyCar News

Herta extends Andretti Autosport contract through 2027

IndyCar ace Colton Herta and title sponsor Gainbridge will remain with Andretti Autosport through 2027, following a contract extension.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Herta extends Andretti Autosport contract through 2027
Herta’s extant contract was due to take him through to the end of the 2023 season, but knowing that the contracts of several other ace drivers are coming up for renewal in the same period, CEO and chairman of Andretti Autosport, Michael Andretti, has taken his proven ace off the market early.

This has also ensured that Gainbridge, one of the Group 1001 companies, will continue to support the #26 entry through a concurrent contract extension.

“We’re really pleased to confirm that Colton and Gainbridge will remain with Andretti Autosport for years to come,” said Andretti. “Colton is a true talent in a racecar and has natural determination that makes him want to win.

“He’s a strong competitor and a good teammate. I’m looking forward to seeing what Colton and Andretti can continue to achieve together.”

“We’ve been really proud to represent Gainbridge, and to have given them their first racing victory with Colton in 2020 — and four more since. On and off the track we share a commitment to compete at the top level and look forward to seeing Colton return to victory lane in the yellow and black Gainbridge colors.”

Dan Towriss, CEO and president of Group 1001, stated: "Gainbridge is proud to continue its successful relationship with Andretti through this new contract extension with Colton. We have high hopes for both Colton and Gainbridge and believe they’re destined to become household names.

“With his natural talent and winning spirit, Colton won’t stop until he changes the landscape of racing. He’s the perfect representative for Gainbridge, who is changing the landscape of financial services.”

Herta has seven IndyCar wins to his name, and although two of them came in his rookie season while he raced under the Harding Steinbrenner banner, that was an Andretti satellite team, so the 22-year-old Californian has effectively found all his IndyCar success with the Andretti team.

“I’m super-happy and grateful for everything the entire Andretti and Gainbridge teams have done for me,” said Herta. “This is a huge step for me professionally and I’m so glad it can be with a top team like Andretti Autosport. We have big goals and a lot of work ahead of us, but I can’t be happier to do it with this team and represent Gainbridge.”

The wording of the press release was notably open-ended enough to leave room for the Herta-Andretti-Gainbridge combo to enter Formula 1, should Michael Andretti persuade the FIA and current team owners to allow an 11th team to enter, or (more likely at this stage) to purchase a majority stake in a current F1 team.

In the mean time, for 2023 at least, Herta will remain IndyCar teammates with Romain Grosjean, Devlin DeFrancesco and newest teammate Kyle Kirkwood, the 2021 Indy Lights champion who spent his rookie season at AJ Foyt Racing but has now replaced Alexander Rossi in the #27 Andretti Autosport-Honda.

