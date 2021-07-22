Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump
IndyCar News

Harvey says he’ll cheer for Meyer Shank, even after he exits

By:

Jack Harvey has expressed his gratitude at the chance Meyer Shank Racing-Honda gave him in IndyCar, as the news emerged he was being released by the squad at season’s end.

Harvey says he’ll cheer for Meyer Shank, even after he exits

Harvey, the 2012 British Formula 3 champion, switched to the U.S. open-wheel ladder system after finishing fifth in the 2013 GP3 Series with two wins. For two straight years he finished runner-up in Indy Lights with the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team, but without the champion’s scholarship funding, was unable to graduate to IndyCar.

However, in 2017 he made a one-off start in the Indianapolis 500 with an Andretti Autosport car run by sportscar racing expert Michael Shank, who had long been trying to expand his team into U.S. open-wheel racing. At the end of that year, Harvey also landed a couple of starts with his old employers Schmidt Peterson.

Read Also:

Michael Shank, as well as new team partner but longer-term sponsor Jim Meyer of Sirius XM, also had funding from AutoNation, and entered a technical partnership with Schmidt Peterson to race part-time in IndyCar – six races in 2018, 10 in ’19 – and in the latter year, Harvey finished third in the soaking GP of Indianapolis on the IMS road course.

Following SPM’s morph into Arrow McLaren SP and a switch to Chevrolet engines, the Honda-devoted Shank switched the MSR’s technical partnership to Andretti Autosport for 2020. Harvey was desperately unlucky to finish only 15th in the championship, frequently showing great pace in qualifying, and regularly outpacing Andretti Autosport’s more experienced and higher-profile drivers.

While Meyer Shank scored its first win this year, it was in the hands of Helio Castroneves, who drove the second MSR-Honda, a part-time entry, to a famous victory in the Indianapolis 500. Today it was announced that both MSR’s entries in 2022 would be full-time, and that while Castroneves will race the #06, the #60 will no longer be driven by Harvey.

Harvey responded to the news on social media.

“It’s a certainty in life that things will change and I am incredibly thankful for my time at Meyer Shank Racing," he wrote. "There is no doubt, I would not be where I am today without their support.

“I will never stop being proud of the work we’ve done together in building this team from “the little team that could could’ into a weekly contender and, ultimately, an Indianapolis 500 winner. The progress made by the team over the past 5 years is a testament to the commitment and class of people within the organization.

“Mike Shank is a true racer and I could not have asked for a better mentor to help me in navigating the waters of IndyCar early in my career. We’ve learned together, supported each other, celebrated together, and the progress I’ve made has been elevated by his guidance.

“I’m a true believe that everything happens for a reason and chance encounter with Jim Meyer at a dinner party lead to one of the most authentic relationships I have in motorsports. Jim’s impact was felt from the moment he joined the team and you’d be challenged to find a person more passionate about racing in the paddock. Jim’s commitment to improving the team, growing our partnerships and his neverending support made even the toughest days seem better. You knew something great was just around the corner because Jim believed it.

“Adam Rovazzini and the entire crew at Meyer Shank Racing are the true legends of this team. Their friendship, effort, work and sacrifice are what drove the progress of this young group. I’m incredibly thankful for everything they’ve done for me and I’ll always be cheering for them.

“Partnerships are what makes this sport work and none of this would have been possible without the support of AutoNation, SiriusXM, Cometic, Honda, the Keneedy family and many others. Marc, Roxi and the team at AutoNation have been with us since Day 1. Their belief in my ability to compete has contributed immensely to my confidence and ultimately our team’s success on track. I’m so thankful for your support and guidance and I’m pleased that we’ll be able to continue our relationship well into the future.

“We’re often faced with difficult decisions in our lives and this one was no exception, but there are many opportunities on the road ahead and I’m eager to share my long-term plans soon. For now, I’ll remain focused on my performance each week. I’m hungrier than ever to get my first IndyCar win and the team at Meyer Shank Racing has proven that it’s possible.”

 

Photo by: IndyCar

shares
comments
Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump

Previous article

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes had Verstappen all-clear before British GP celebrations

8 h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

2 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

13 h
4
Kart

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

1 d
5
Formula 1

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy

7 h
Latest news
Harvey says he’ll cheer for Meyer Shank, even after he exits
IndyCar

Harvey says he’ll cheer for Meyer Shank, even after he exits

0m
Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump
IndyCar

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump

1 h
Castroneves full-time with Meyer Shank for 2022 IndyCar, Harvey out
IndyCar

Castroneves full-time with Meyer Shank for 2022 IndyCar, Harvey out

2 h
Castroneves: Being with Foyt, Unser, Mears “blows my mind”
IndyCar

Castroneves: Being with Foyt, Unser, Mears “blows my mind”

Jul 21, 2021
Newgarden tops 10-car IndyCar test at Laguna Seca
Video Inside
IndyCar

Newgarden tops 10-car IndyCar test at Laguna Seca

Jul 21, 2021
Latest videos
Alex Palou: 23:02
IndyCar
Jul 21, 2021

Alex Palou: "My dream was to go to IndyCar"

IndyCar: Newgarden tops 10-car test at Laguna Seca 00:43
IndyCar
Jul 21, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden tops 10-car test at Laguna Seca

IndyCar: Grosjean to make his oval debut at Gateway 01:10
IndyCar
Jul 17, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean to make his oval debut at Gateway

IndyCar: Calderon as potential candidate for AJ Foyt Racing in 2022 00:55
IndyCar
Jul 10, 2021

IndyCar: Calderon as potential candidate for AJ Foyt Racing in 2022

IndyCar: Ericsson - 'Confidence is a beautiful thing when you have it' 00:37
IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021

IndyCar: Ericsson - 'Confidence is a beautiful thing when you have it'

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump
IndyCar

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump

Castroneves full-time with Meyer Shank for 2022 IndyCar, Harvey out
IndyCar

Castroneves full-time with Meyer Shank for 2022 IndyCar, Harvey out

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Helio Castroneves More from
Helio Castroneves
Castroneves: Being with Foyt, Unser, Mears “blows my mind”
IndyCar

Castroneves: Being with Foyt, Unser, Mears “blows my mind”

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio just gave me 10 more years of my career, says Pagenaud Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Helio just gave me 10 more years of my career, says Pagenaud

Meyer Shank Racing More from
Meyer Shank Racing
Harvey hopes MSR continues partnership with Andretti team Road America
Video Inside
IndyCar

Harvey hopes MSR continues partnership with Andretti team

MSR Acura "needed another lap" for Watkins Glen win Watkins Glen
Video Inside
IMSA

MSR Acura "needed another lap" for Watkins Glen win

Indy 500: Castroneves beats Palou, scores famous fourth win Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Indy 500: Castroneves beats Palou, scores famous fourth win

Trending Today

Mercedes had Verstappen all-clear before British GP celebrations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes had Verstappen all-clear before British GP celebrations

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban
Video Inside
Kart Kart

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy

Jack Roush is passing his baton but has 'no retirement plans'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Jack Roush is passing his baton but has 'no retirement plans'

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump
IndyCar IndyCar

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump

Castroneves full-time with Meyer Shank for 2022 IndyCar, Harvey out
IndyCar IndyCar

Castroneves full-time with Meyer Shank for 2022 IndyCar, Harvey out

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021

Latest news

Harvey says he’ll cheer for Meyer Shank, even after he exits
IndyCar IndyCar

Harvey says he’ll cheer for Meyer Shank, even after he exits

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump
IndyCar IndyCar

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump

Castroneves full-time with Meyer Shank for 2022 IndyCar, Harvey out
IndyCar IndyCar

Castroneves full-time with Meyer Shank for 2022 IndyCar, Harvey out

Castroneves: Being with Foyt, Unser, Mears “blows my mind”
IndyCar IndyCar

Castroneves: Being with Foyt, Unser, Mears “blows my mind”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.