Hampson joins Arrow McLaren SP

Hampson, who has fulfilled a similar role in the past at Andretti Autosport, has accumulated more than 30 wins, four Indy car (Champ Car) titles and played a significant role in two Indy 500 wins with AA.

However, when Bourdais was dropped by Coyne for 2020, Hampson received several offers from rival teams, and has now joined the rebranded Arrow McLaren SP squad.

The team’s managing director Taylor Kiel commented: “Recruiting someone of Craig’s experience and expertise is an important step for the team as we build towards the next level of competitiveness. He is not only an accomplished and well-respected engineer but a strong technical leader who will be a key member of our established team.”

Hampson himself declared: “I am very excited to be joining the highly capable group of talented team members that Arrow McLaren SP has already assembled. There are people there who I have worked with in the past, plus others who I have previously regarded as formidable competition.

“I am eager to integrate into the projects, preparation, and momentum that they already have underway for the 2020 season. This will be a year of growth and learning, but I’m confident that this team has the expertise, commercial backing, access to technology, and willful ambition that makes it possible to plot a course where in due time we will regularly challenge for race wins, Indy 500 victories, and season championships.”