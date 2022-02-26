Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / McLaughlin credits engineers, Chevy with first IndyCar pole
IndyCar / St. Pete News

Grosjean on Sato shunt: “We’ve agreed to disagree”

Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean said he and Takuma Sato are still at odds over their collision in morning practice, believing there should have been flag warnings about a car moving slow on the racing line.

Grosjean on Sato shunt: “We’ve agreed to disagree”
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

The shunt saw Grosjean make hard contact at Turn 10 with the #51 Dale Coyne Racing-RWR entry which he raced in his rookie season and now driven by Sato.

Grosjean approached Turn 10 at racing speed, whereas Sato and Conor Daly and three cars ahead of them were running slow, trying to create gaps so they could run flying laps without interference. The former Formula 1 driver, “I think we've agreed to disagree with Takuma on what happened, so that's OK,” before explaining his side of the argument.

“There was just no flags on the track,” he said, “and I think we should have flags when these cars are that slow to the corner. That's all. I just think if I had known there were like four cars – because you cannot see. I know there was one on the left [Daly], one on the right [Sato], that's all I knew. I didn't know there were some in front [McLaughlin, Will Power and Alexander Rossi].

“If there's only one, the guy should accelerate. Obviously there were more, but I think just a white flag to tell us that. And I just think you shouldn't be driving that slow on the racing line, that's all.”

A listening McLaughlin, who had been at the head of the line, interjected at this point, stating that the site of IndyCar’s alternate start/finish line, just after the Turn 11/12 chicane, was the problem. At several tracks, there is an alternate start/finish line during practice and qualifying so a flying lap starts and ends before the final turn, allowing cars to immediately duck into the pits.

St. Petersburg’s 1.8-mile layout is one such, and although there is a long view from Turn 9A kink down to Turn 10, T10 itself is blind, and cars preparing to start their flying laps from the alternate start/finish line may have gone through it slowly to get a clean run to start their flyer.

“Sorry, but I think that the alternate start-finish line, I probably don't agree with it,” said McLaughlin, who went on to take his first IndyCar pole this afternoon. “I think it should just be the [regular] start-finish line. I said that before; it happened at Portland a couple times, and I caught Grosjean in a peculiar spot.

“I feel like coming around a blind corner, everyone is trying to get a lap started. That's the only point we can really start our lap to get a good run. It does choke up there and… you don't see. Unless we get a flag, you don't see.

“I'm probably a big fan of probably moving the line depending on what track we go to. That's just my personal opinion.”

The crash cut short the session for Grosjean and Sato, but the Andretti Autosport team rebuilt his car – “I did aim for the middle of [Sato’s] car so I knew there would be as little damage as possible” and played down any pain in his hands from holding the steering wheel during impact.

“My hands took a little bit of… yeah, fun! But it's OK. It's not too painful when I drive, so it's fine for the race.”

Asked if it was just bruising, he replied, “Don't really know. Don't really want to know! They weren't pretty anyway, so it's OK!”

Come qualifying, Grosjean landed fifth place on the grid, 0.33sec off pole and 0.1sec behind teammate Colton Herta.

“You cannot be disappointed with a P5,” said Grosjean before going onto praise the driver to whom he lost the IndyCar Rookie of the Year battle in 2021. “I think I said last year a few times that I was very impressed with Scott jumping from the V8 Supercars to IndyCar, and it's proven today that I wasn't that wrong. Very happy that Scott is on pole.

“Yeah, for me qualifying -- it was the first time I was going to use those new reds after that bit of a story in Practice 2. I think happy to be fifth, but just think like we can still unlock a little bit of potential in the car to go faster.”

shares
comments
McLaughlin credits engineers, Chevy with first IndyCar pole
Previous article

McLaughlin credits engineers, Chevy with first IndyCar pole
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
McLaughlin credits engineers, Chevy with first IndyCar pole St. Pete
IndyCar

McLaughlin credits engineers, Chevy with first IndyCar pole

St Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin beats Power, Herta to take first pole St. Pete
IndyCar

St Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin beats Power, Herta to take first pole

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Grosjean on Sato shunt: “We’ve agreed to disagree”
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean on Sato shunt: “We’ve agreed to disagree”

McLaughlin credits engineers, Chevy with first IndyCar pole
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin credits engineers, Chevy with first IndyCar pole

St Pete IndyCar qualifying results: McLaughlin takes shock pole
IndyCar IndyCar

St Pete IndyCar qualifying results: McLaughlin takes shock pole

St Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin beats Power, Herta to take first pole
IndyCar IndyCar

St Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin beats Power, Herta to take first pole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.