IndyCar Indianapolis 500

Grosjean on Ferrucci feud: “I don’t think we play in the same field”

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Romain Grosjean shared the current stance in the rivalry with Santino Ferrucci heading into this weekend’s 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Romain Grosjean, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

The pair have tangled on multiple occasions each of the last two race weekends, with Ferrucci recently citing payback in practice at the last round on the Indianapolis road course before another on-track scuffle during the race. 

While those run-ins with Ferrucc’s No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet have left a sour taste, Grosjean is trying to focus forward but had stern words for the 25-year-old Connecticut native.

“I don't think we play in the same field,” said Grosjean, 38. 

“I just focus on racing everyone the same way, doing the best I can. Don't care if it's car No. 14, 28 or 3. I'm here to do a good job for Juncos Hollinger Racing. I'm here to do a good job for myself.

“I think I didn't do anything wrong, so I'll just do my thing and not worry about the rest.”

Grosjean will start 26th – middle of Row 9 – in Sunday’s edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”, while Ferrucci rolls off the grid from sixth - outside of Row 2. 

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet with A. J. Foyt Jr.

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet with A. J. Foyt Jr.

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

During the media day press conferences for the Indy 500, Motorsport.com asked Grosjean if the two have talked since the last series of run-ins. 

While the Swiss-born Frenchman acknowledged there was a chat “a couple of days ago”, the tension and bad blood still lingers.

“What can I say? He asked me if we were good. My answer was no, because he put me three times in the wall or the grass for no reason,” Grosjean said. 

“I don't think we can be good. As long as he doesn't apologize and explain why, I don't think we're good.

“Does that mean I'm going to do anything on track? Not really. That's really the type of driver I am. As I say, I'm going to drive and race everyone the same way.

“Yeah, the rest is the rest. I don't care. As I say, we have bigger fish to fry.”

Previous article Pagenaud to drive de Ferran’s 2003 Indy 500 winner at IMS

