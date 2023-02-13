Grosjean leads Andretti 1-2 in first day of Sebring test
Romain Grosjean edged new teammate Kyle Kirkwood to lead an Andretti Autosport-Honda 1-2 in testing at Sebring on Monday.
The former Formula 1 ace lapped the 1.7-mile short-course in 52.059sec, a mere 0.03sec faster than Kirkwood, the 2021 Indy Lights champion who arrives at Michael Andretti’s squad after spending his rookie season with AJ Foyt Racing.
Callum Ilott was fastest Chevrolet runner in third, as per the second day of testing at Thermal Club two weeks ago, lapping the course in 52.137sec, in his Juncos Hollinger Racing entry.
Marcus Armstrong was the sole representative of Chip Ganassi Racing and the rookie and Formula 2 exile turned 251 laps in the #11 entry in which he will race all road and street courses this season.
Devlin DeFrancesco will be happy to have wound up just a tenth behind teammate Grosjean’s benchmark and ahead of not only the two Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolets but also proven ace Colton Herta
Juncos Hollinger’s Agustin Canapino, another rookie and touring car ace in his home country of Argentina, did another impressive job to turn a best lap just 0.6sec off teammate Ilott. Given that he expected physical conditioning to be the toughest part of his transition from tin-tops to open-wheels, it’s worth noting that he turned 184 laps.
Will Power was driving Team Penske-Chevrolet’s #22 car equipped with the 2024 hybrid unit, but was unable to set a representative time before encountering a technical problem – not hybrid-related – that allowed him only 24 laps on track. Motorsport.com has learned that Power, the two-time and reigning IndyCar champion, will continue the hybrid testing on Tuesday.
|P
|Driver
|Team-Engine
|Fastest lap
|Laps
|1
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|52.059
|216
|2
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|52.089
|175
|3
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
|52.137
|173
|4
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|52.217
|251
|5
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|52.253
|149
|6
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|52.271
|247
|7
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|52.297
|184
|8
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|52.314
|233
|9
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
|52.730
|186
|10
|Will Power
|Team Penske-Chevrolet (hybrid)
|57.490
|24
Latest news
Tony Stewart to run full NHRA schedule in 2023
Tony Stewart to run full NHRA schedule in 2023 Tony Stewart to run full NHRA schedule in 2023
WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and a title race teaser
WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and a title race teaser WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and a title race teaser
Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event
Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event
Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car
Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.