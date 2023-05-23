Subscribe
Previous / Andretti had near miss just before Legge and Wilson wrecked Next / Rahal “can’t believe” Honda allowed him to race a Chevy in Indy 500
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Graham Rahal to replace injured Stefan Wilson in Indy 500

Graham Rahal will be the substitute driver for the injured Stefan Wilson in Cusick Motorsports’ entry in the Indianapolis 500.

Charles Bradley
By:
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

In a deal announced on Tuesday morning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Rahal will take over driving duties in the car that Wilson had qualified 25th for this Sunday's race.

Rahal was bumped from the Indy 500 field on Sunday by his own Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team-mate Jack Harvey.

But Wilson's injury opened the door for him to rejoin the grid, despite the fact that Cusick/Dreyer & Reinbold runs Chevrolet engines when Rahal's family team runs Hondas.

"We're excited to put Graham in the car, it's a tough deal and Stefan is getting more evaluation today in hospital," said team owner Dennis Reinbold.

"There were a lot of hurdles involved. There were so many conflicts, but it's the Indy 500 and people come together to make this event so special."

Rahal said: "First off, I feel for Stef, to see what happened to him is never good. I know the emotional roller coaster he is on right now, and the Wilson family has certainly had a very strong impact in my life.

"When I got the call from Dennis yesterday afternoon, I felt compelled to be here to help and fill in. Clearly, this is Stef's ride, it's his seat, so it's an honour to receive this call."

Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Stefan Wilson, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet, crash

Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Stefan Wilson, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet, crash

Photo by: NBC

Wilson fractured a vertebra during his brutal high-speed crash in practice on Monday. His car was hit from behind by Katherine Legge's Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing machine after cars ahead of them stacked up at Turn 1.

Both cars spun and subsequently hit the wall at differing angles. While Legge's hit the wall side-on, and she was unhurt, Wilson's struck the SAFER barrier head-on.

The 33-year-old was taken to the medical centre and then transported on to a local hospital for advanced imaging, where a fracture of the 12th thoracic vertebrae was diagnosed.

The T12 bears the most weight of that region of the spine, and while it is the strongest of those bones it is also the most susceptible to stress-related injury.

shares
comments

Andretti had near miss just before Legge and Wilson wrecked

Rahal “can’t believe” Honda allowed him to race a Chevy in Indy 500
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

Caterham EV Seven concept previews future electric sportscar

Caterham EV Seven concept previews future electric sportscar

Automotive

Caterham EV Seven concept previews future electric sportscar Caterham EV Seven concept previews future electric sportscar

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR

Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR

Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin

Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin

SUPC Supercars

Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe