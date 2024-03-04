All Series
IndyCar

Global Medical Response announces multi-year extension with IndyCar, IMS

Global Medical Response (GMR) confirmed the signing of a multi-year extension of its partnership with IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
AMR Safety Team

AMR Safety Team

Penske Entertainment

GMR, the parent company of American Medical Response (AMR), sponsors the AMR IndyCar Safety Team that consists of roughly 30 personnel, including a minimum of 18 per event.

“GMR and the AMR IndyCar Safety Team are integral pieces to IndyCar’s success both on and off the track,” said IndyCar President Jay Frye.

“Their industry-leading expertise and support have set the standard. It is reassuring to know that their phenomenal resources and skill will be available at NTT IndyCar Series and Indy NXT by Firestone events for many years to come.”

The IndyCar Safety Team and Indiana University Health work closely with AMR as part of putting together highest level of on-track safety and medical response at each IndyCar event.

With a focus on motorsports safety and education, GMR devotes resources to local tracks across the country and works closely with the International Council of Motorsports Science (ICMS). The ICMS is dedicated to promoting the latest research and innovations in motorsport safety.

"We are thrilled to extend our contract with the IndyCar as GMR remains committed to motorsport safety,” said Randy Strozyk, senior vice president of Executive Operations for GMR.

“Our team has a long partnership with the racing community, and we are honored to continue promoting on-track safety and innovation.”

Read Also:

AMR is the largest provider of emergency medical services in the Unites States, in addition to being a leader in prehospital care and treatment.

"For more than 100 years, IMS has been on the forefront of safety innovation, and the swift, lifesaving care provided by the AMR Safety Team is one way we continue to ensure the best outcome possible for drivers and fans alike,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.

“The premium care provided by our first responders at each event make our sport possible.”

The 2024 season for the IndyCar Series begins this weekend with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10, with coverage beginning at noon ET on NBC and Peacock.

Joey Barnes
