IndyCar Detroit

Ghiotto returns to Coyne for Road America, Laguna Seca

Dale Coyne Racing confirmed that Luca Ghiotto is returning to contest the next two IndyCar Series rounds.

Joey Barnes
Upd:
Luca Ghiotto, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Ghiotto, a former Formula 2 driver, will be back behind the wheel of the Honda-powered No. 51 machine for Dale Coyne Racing for this weekend’s event at Road America (June 6-9) and the following race at Laguna Seca (June 21-23) after a bye week.

The 29-year-old Italian made his debut in North America’s premier open-wheel championship with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber Motorsports Park in April, finishing 21st. He also drove for the team at the following round on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in May, where he finished 25th.
 
“I’m very happy to be returning behind the wheel of the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing entry for the next two races,” Ghiotto said. “I enjoyed my first two races in the NTT IndyCar Series and had a great time working with Jack (Harvey) and everyone at DCR. I look forward to working with them again and help the team continue to make progress over the next two races.” 

Watch: Round 7 - Detroit Grand Prix - Race Highlights


Ghiotto, who has seven F2 wins on his CV, competed five full-time seasons in the series with a highest finish of third in the championship standings in 2019. He’s recently served as test and simulator driver for the Nissan Formula E team in 2022-2023.
 
“Luca made a good impression on us in his first races with the team,” said team owner Dale Coyne.

“He got up to speed quickly with no testing whatsoever before getting in the car and he was a good addition to the team. We look forward to working with him again and having him back behind the wheel of our No. 51 car for the next two races.”
 
The Grand Prix at Road America takes place Sunday, June 9 and will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock starting at 3:30pm ET.

Previous article Canapino responds to claims of abuse and death threats by fans
Next article 1963 Indy 500 winner Parnelli Jones dies, aged 90

Joey Barnes
