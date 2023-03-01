Ganassi, PNC announce 2023 Women In Motorsports internship class

Listen to this article

The initiative was launched one year ago to help drive awareness and support gender equality and economic inclusion for women in the workforce. The program is aimed to provide more women with opportunities in traditionally male-dominated careers in the field of motorsports.

“We’re extremely proud to continue making steps toward gender equality in our sport,” said team owner Chip Ganassi. “It is vital that we maintain a welcoming environment where every individual has an equal opportunity to make an impactful contribution toward reaching our goals. We’re honored to share this vision and advance this program together with PNC Bank.”

The trio of female college students will receive fully funded internships that provide valuable exposure within the professional motorsports industry. They will receive hands-on experience and mentorship, operating alongside team leaders that have led the organization to 21 championships over its 33-year history.

“Supporting women in traditionally male-dominated spaces, such as motorsports, tech, and finance, is important to us because we know that a diverse workforce sparks innovation and influences economic inclusion,” said Debbie Guild, PNC head of enterprise technology and security. “Whether you are in a boardroom, a lab or on pit lane, performance comes down to capability and grit. As a company seeking to cultivate the next generation of female leaders, we couldn’t be more excited to support Women in Motorsports.”

The two-month internship starts on May 29, the day after the Indianapolis 500, and will see the interns travel with the team to select races during the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season.

The interns will be Hailey Hein, (Northern Arizona University) Mechanics, Nicole Goodman (Indiana University) IT, and Raegen Moody (Auburn University), Engineering. Hein is an off-road racer and automotive service technician, Goodman works as a laboratory instructor and Moody is a race engineer on her school’s iRacing team.

The Ganassi team regarded its inaugural Women In Motorsports internship as “a resounding success” and already plans to hire one of the interns, Rebecca Hutton, as a full-time engineer once she graduates from college.

Chip Ganassi Racing and PNC Bank will open the 2024 application window on Sept. 1, 2023. Interested applicants can apply by clicking here.