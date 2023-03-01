Ganassi, PNC announce 2023 Women In Motorsports internship class
The class of interns for the second year of Women In Motorsports powered by PNC Bank with Chip Ganassi Racing has been announced today.
The initiative was launched one year ago to help drive awareness and support gender equality and economic inclusion for women in the workforce. The program is aimed to provide more women with opportunities in traditionally male-dominated careers in the field of motorsports.
“We’re extremely proud to continue making steps toward gender equality in our sport,” said team owner Chip Ganassi. “It is vital that we maintain a welcoming environment where every individual has an equal opportunity to make an impactful contribution toward reaching our goals. We’re honored to share this vision and advance this program together with PNC Bank.”
The trio of female college students will receive fully funded internships that provide valuable exposure within the professional motorsports industry. They will receive hands-on experience and mentorship, operating alongside team leaders that have led the organization to 21 championships over its 33-year history.
“Supporting women in traditionally male-dominated spaces, such as motorsports, tech, and finance, is important to us because we know that a diverse workforce sparks innovation and influences economic inclusion,” said Debbie Guild, PNC head of enterprise technology and security. “Whether you are in a boardroom, a lab or on pit lane, performance comes down to capability and grit. As a company seeking to cultivate the next generation of female leaders, we couldn’t be more excited to support Women in Motorsports.”
The two-month internship starts on May 29, the day after the Indianapolis 500, and will see the interns travel with the team to select races during the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season.
The interns will be Hailey Hein, (Northern Arizona University) Mechanics, Nicole Goodman (Indiana University) IT, and Raegen Moody (Auburn University), Engineering. Hein is an off-road racer and automotive service technician, Goodman works as a laboratory instructor and Moody is a race engineer on her school’s iRacing team.
The Ganassi team regarded its inaugural Women In Motorsports internship as “a resounding success” and already plans to hire one of the interns, Rebecca Hutton, as a full-time engineer once she graduates from college.
Chip Ganassi Racing and PNC Bank will open the 2024 application window on Sept. 1, 2023. Interested applicants can apply by clicking here.
IndyCar Preview: 5 big storylines to watch in 2023
Honda reveals Civic Type R pace car for IndyCar events
Latest news
Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test
Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test
Supercars decides on Gen3 weights
Supercars decides on Gen3 weights Supercars decides on Gen3 weights
Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep
Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep
Second-generation Kelly set for Supercars debut
Second-generation Kelly set for Supercars debut Second-generation Kelly set for Supercars debut
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.