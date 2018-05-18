Ganassi “not hitting panic buttons” over slow start to season

Despite his team not leading a lap in the opening five rounds of the season, the Chip Ganassi says the squad’s performance has been “relatively good” and that the team starting slow is traditional.

Since Scott Dixon clocked up Ganassi’s 11th Indy car title in 2015, he and the CGR squad has scored just three victories, although Dixon was in contention for the championship last year.

However, back in 2013, Dixon didn’t lead a lap until the seventh round of the season, and yet went on to win the championship. Asked by Motorsport.com if that season gave him encouragement after a difficult start to 2018, Ganassi responded: “You're still somewhat a newcomer around here! Historically that's kind of the typical start for our season. We start slowly, we get going right about now.

“The strong point in the season is really from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Historically that's been the time that separates the teams from the wannabes. I fully intend that we'll have both guys in the mix going forward.”

Dixon lies fourth in the championship after scoring his first podium last week on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, while Ed Jones is 14th but also with a podium finish, third in Long Beach.

“Let's face it, everybody is talking about a new car, this and that. I think our performance has been relatively good. Ed had a good Phoenix [where he ran in the top three until a shunt]. We had a decent Long Beach.

“We're certainly not hitting any panic buttons anywhere. I don't think 'difficult' is the right word.”