IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Ganassi honored with exhibition at Petersen Automotive Museum

shares
comments
Ganassi honored with exhibition at Petersen Automotive Museum
By:
Nov 12, 2019, 9:53 PM

“Chip Ganassi Racing: Fast Tracks to Success, 30th Anniversary Tribute” will open at Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum in December, honoring the modern-day legend’s IndyCar, IMSA and NASCAR triumphs.

The display will present 10 significant vehicles, trophies and other racing ephemera that convey the significance and success of the team under founder and racing legend Chip Ganassi. The display opens on December 14, and Ganassi will be formally honored on April 15, 2020 at the Petersen’s Annual Racers Night before the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. 

Located in the Charles Nearburg Family Gallery, the vehicles on display will include the Patrick Racing Wildcat Mk9B in which Ganassi qualified 16th and finished eighth in the 1983 Indianapolis 500, the victorious Riley-Lexus raced by Scott Dixon, Casey Mears and the late Dan Wheldon at the 2006 Rolex 24 at Daytona, Dario Franchitti’s 2010 Indy 500-winning Dallara-Honda, the CGR-run Ford GT that won the GTE Pro class at Le Mans in 2016 driven by Sebastien Bourdais, Dirk Muller and Joey Hand, and a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro raced by Kurt Busch in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges stated: “Chip Ganassi is an influential member of the automotive community, and his team’s penchant for success is a reflection of his raw skill and passion for the sport. Complemented by a visually dynamic and compelling 180-degree video, ‘Chip Ganassi Racing’ will celebrate the team’s victories and tell its story while taking visitors on a trip down memory lane.”

The team’s stats include 19 championships and over 220 race victories, and CGR is the only team to win the Indianapolis 500 (four times), Brickyard 400, Rolex 24 at Daytona (eight times), 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Adding to the prestige, it is also the only team to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona three times consecutively and the only team to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the Daytona 500, the Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400 in one 12-month span.

Chip Ganassi Racing: Fast Tracks to Success | 30th Anniversary Tribute will run through January 31, 2021. The museum will host a ticketed preview and opening reception on December 13.

Next article
Promoted: The first 100 laps of Arrow McLaren SP’s bold new era

Previous article

Promoted: The first 100 laps of Arrow McLaren SP’s bold new era
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , NASCAR , IMSA
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Fri 20 Sep
Fri 20 Sep
20:30
10:30
Practice 2
Sat 21 Sep
Fri 20 Sep
00:10
14:10
Practice 3
Sat 21 Sep
Sat 21 Sep
20:00
10:00
Qualifying
Sat 21 Sep
Sat 21 Sep
23:35
13:35
Race
Sun 22 Sep
Sun 22 Sep
22:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes likely to stay in F1 after 2021, but "not a given"

2
NASCAR Cup

Why Truex raced 'old car' at Phoenix with 'half a team'

3
Formula 1

Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine

4
MotoGP

KTM: Oliveira's 2020 gripe was "really unpleasant"

5
Supercars

Supercars to consult fans over new rules

Latest videos

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis 06:12
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap 01:00
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap 00:59
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap

Latest news

Ganassi honored with exhibition at Petersen Automotive Museum
Indy

Ganassi honored with exhibition at Petersen Automotive Museum

Promoted: The first 100 laps of Arrow McLaren SP’s bold new era
Indy

Promoted: The first 100 laps of Arrow McLaren SP’s bold new era

Legendary Indy engine builder, Sonny Meyer, dies aged 89
Indy

Legendary Indy engine builder, Sonny Meyer, dies aged 89

Meyer Shank goes full-time for 2020 with Andretti alliance
Indy

Meyer Shank goes full-time for 2020 with Andretti alliance

Michael Olinger, former IndyCar medical director, dies aged 69
Indy

Michael Olinger, former IndyCar medical director, dies aged 69

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.