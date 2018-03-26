Front-engined roadsters to be celebrated at Indy 500 Legends Day

The ‘Roadster Era’ at the Indianapolis 500 will be celebrated on Legends Day on Saturday, May 26 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Activities on Legends Day Honoring the Roadster Era presented by Firestone will include a roadster display and track laps by many of the cars which starred in the Indianapolis 500.

The final Indy 500 won by a front-engined car was the 48th running, in 1964, when AJ Foyt’s Sheraton-Thompson Special led 146 of the 200 laps on his way to Victory Lane, after starring roles by Parnelli Jones, Jim Clark and Bobby Marshman – the latter pair in rear-engined Lotus-Fords.

"Few race cars of the Indianapolis 500 created more magical memories and nostalgia than the roadsters," said IMS president J. Douglas Boles. "The race reached an even higher level of interest due to the epic races by these evocative machines and the legendary names that drove and built them.

"We can't wait to celebrate this cherished era in May on Legends Day Honoring the Roadster Era with an incredible array of activities for fans of all ages.”

Roadsters can be seen in April and May at the Indianapolis airport, and one of the magical cars also will be displayed in the Fan Midway in the infield at IMS during the IndyCar Grand Prix and practice and qualifying days for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500. Roadsters also can be viewed from May 24-26 at the IMS Museum's Historic Racing Exhibition under large tents to the east of the Museum.

Legends Day also features autograph sessions with the full starting field for this year’s race along with Indy 500 aces of yesteryear. The traditional public drivers meeting begins at 10:30 a.m.

General Admission is $10, with children 15 and under admitted free with an adult ticket holder.