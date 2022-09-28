Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar News

Foyt signs Indy Lights race winner Pedersen for IndyCar 2023

Benjamin Pedersen will graduate to the NTT IndyCar Series next season after signing a multi-year deal with AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

“I’m super excited to get going with the team,” said Pedersen, a dual citizen of Denmark and the USA, who was born in Copenhagen, raised in Seattle and is currently living in Indianapolis. “I’ve spent a lot of time this season with AJ Foyt Racing learning the ins and outs of making the jump to IndyCar and it’s been really nice to do that in conjunction with my Indy Lights season.

“IndyCar has been my target goal since I started open wheel racing in 2016. The racing, atmosphere, fans, events, tracks, etc. are all awesome.”

According to AJ Foyt Racing’s press release, team president Larry Foyt’s “interest in the young rookie began early in the season when a trusted colleague suggested Pedersen to him. Pedersen and Foyt met, and Pedersen began shadowing the team early in the season.”

Foyt declared: “We are really looking forward to having Benjamin as part of the team. His enthusiasm is infectious, and he is 100 percent committed to IndyCar, AJ Foyt Racing, and doing the best he can to win races.

“It’s been great to have him embedded with the team this past season, and everyone is excited to hit the ground running when testing begins. It is also great to have a multi-year program in place, which will help him and the team grow together.”

Pedersen moves to IndyCar after two seasons in the Indy Lights Series racing with HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing.

Earlier ths month he claimed his first pole and victory at Portland, OR. in convincing fashion, and he has accumulated 10 other podiums over the past two seasons. 

“The Indy Lights Series and car serves as the ultimate transition into IndyCar,” he said. “From a series perspective, Indy Lights goes to the INDYCAR events, so we share the same weekend format, points, rules, race director, etc. This makes the transition very natural to IndyCar as all of these things will stay the same.

“From a car perspective, I can say firsthand that the Indy Lights car is a great car to transition from since it really rewards pushing to a high limit and almost over-driving a bit on the peak of the tire.”

Pedersen, who tested a Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevy in August, described the transition as natural and that the “carbon brakes are the biggest difference.”

His first test in his new ride won’t be until January.  

The identity of his teammate has still not been revealed, although Motorsport.com understands that Dalton Kellett, who has driven for the team since his debut in 2022, has been advised to look elsewhere for ’23.

