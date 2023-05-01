Subscribe
Previous / Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber Next / 2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Foyt reveals special ABC Supply livery for Indy 500 to support charity

AJ Foyt Racing’s #14 IndyCar driven by Santino Ferrucci will carry a special colorscheme in this month’s Indianapolis 500 as title sponsor ABC Supply raises awareness and donations for Homes For Our Troops (HFOT).

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Foyt reveals special ABC Supply livery for Indy 500 to support charity

The nonprofit builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, “providing them with the opportunity to rebuild their lives and once again become highly productive members of society.”

ABC Supply Co., Inc. will match all donations made to HFOT – up to $1 million total – from today, Monday, May 1, through Wednesday, May 31. Donations can be made directly to HFOT by visiting www.hfotusa.org/donate.

Nearly 90 percent of the donations received go directly toward rebuilding homes, which means HFOT rarely advertises and relies on word-of-mouth awareness. To date, HFOT has built over 350 specially adapted homes nationwide, with the goal of building a home for every Veteran who qualifies.

Last year, ABC Supply’s stars-’n’-stripes patriotic design on Foyt’s legendary #14 entry signaled a 10-day fundraising effort as part of its sponsorship and met its $1 million match goal, with those funds helping to amass a final donation total of over $2 million. With a full 31 days to donate in 2023, ABC Supply is anticipating besting 2022’s campaign, while continuing to raise awareness of HFOT’s mission.

“We are thrilled ABC Supply will spotlight Homes For Our Troops for another year during the 2023 Indy 500,” said HFOT president and CEO, Brigadier General (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. “In addition to generating revenue with a generous $1 million match, the initiative will raise?much-needed awareness about our mission throughout the country. ABC Supply’s incredible enthusiasm and patriotic commitment to our mission enables us to get even more injured Veterans and their families into the specially adapted homes they need and deserve.”

Mike Jost, COO of ABC Supply, stated: “ABC Supply has supported HFOT since 2020, with their core values resonating deeply with who we are as a company. We’re honored to continue raising awareness for this organization alongside our friends at AJ Foyt Racing during this storied and prestigious race.”

The legendary A.J. Foyt, the first four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, commented: “Racing has given us many wonderful opportunities, but being part of the Homes For Our Troops campaign to raise awareness and help our troops who have suffered such severe injuries is a true privilege. We're proud to partner with ABC Supply to support this very worthy cause."

ABC Supply Co., Inc., founded in 1982 and based in Beloit, WI, is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. It has been a sponsor of AJ Foyt Racing since 2005.

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet, Indy 500 firesuit.

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet, Indy 500 firesuit.

Photo by: IndyCar Series

shares
comments

Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber

2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule

2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule

IndyCar
Indy 500

2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule 2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule

Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber

Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber

IndyCar
Birmingham

Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Auer returns to cockpit for first time since Daytona crash

Auer returns to cockpit for first time since Daytona crash

DTM DTM

Auer returns to cockpit for first time since Daytona crash Auer returns to cockpit for first time since Daytona crash

Vasseur: Miami GP the start of Ferrari F1 upgrade push

Vasseur: Miami GP the start of Ferrari F1 upgrade push

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Vasseur: Miami GP the start of Ferrari F1 upgrade push Vasseur: Miami GP the start of Ferrari F1 upgrade push

What to expect from SUPER GT’s Fuji Golden Week classic

What to expect from SUPER GT’s Fuji Golden Week classic

SGT Super GT
Fuji

What to expect from SUPER GT’s Fuji Golden Week classic What to expect from SUPER GT’s Fuji Golden Week classic

WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go

WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe