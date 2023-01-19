Foyt reveals livery and number for IndyCar rookie Pedersen

Listen to this article

The AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet will be car #88 and will run in what the team refers to as “Coyote Red” – a hark back to the Coyote chassis used by Foyt from 1966 to ’83, which used to run in a similar color.

The #88 number is a new one for the Foyt team and is, coincidentally, the age of the seven-time Indy car champion and first four-time Indy 500 winner who is still in charge of his Waller, TX- and Indianapolis-based team.

"I am excited to get on track in Thermal (Calif.) in just a few weeks with a livery that is recognizable with the iconic Coyote Red and a new car number to AJ Foyt Racing," said the 23-year-old rookie. "We wanted to keep with the traditional color and clean look that will resonate with fans of A.J. Foyt, while bringing a fresh new feel with the number 88. It's also a special week for the #88 as we celebrate A.J.'s 88th birthday."

Pedersen is graduating from Indy Lights – now rebranded as Indy NXT – after scoring a win and 11 other podiums across two seasons in the series. He will contend for IndyCar’s rookie class honors with Marcus Armstrong who is driving the road and street courses for Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, Sting Ray Robb (Dale Coyne Racing-Honda) and Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet).

The #88 Sexton Chevrolet will make its debut in the NTT IndyCar Series' Open Test at the 17-turn, 2.9-mile track at Thermal Club, outside of Palm Springs, Calif. on February 1-2. The team then expects to run one more test day before the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 5.

Benjamin Pedersen, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet Photo by: A.J. Foyt Racing