Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar
IndyCar / Calderon Mid-Ohio testing News

Foyt: Calderon “on our list of potential drivers” for 2022

By:

Larry Foyt says that Tatiana Calderon is among several potential candidates for an AJ Foyt Racing ride in 2022, following an “impressive” first test with the team at Mid-Ohio.

Foyt: Calderon “on our list of potential drivers” for 2022

Two days after the 10th round of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series on the Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet gave 28-year-old Calderon her first opportunity to drive an IndyCar. Despite the Mid-Ohio circuit also being new to her – Star Mazda (now Indy Pro 2000) didn’t race on the challenging 2.238-mile track when she raced in that championship back in 2010 and ’11 – Calderon regularly lapped in the 69sec bracket and got down to a high 68sec lap toward the end of the day.

Foyt, president of AJ Foyt Racing, told Motorsport.com: “I honestly didn’t know what to expect, although I know Tatiana’s driven a lot of things – open-wheel and sportscars – and I have plenty of friends and contacts in Europe who told me she’s capable. But she hasn’t had a lot of full-season stuff recently.

“So what was impressive is that she just jumped right in and got on it. She’s driven a lot of quick cars, and cars with quite a lot of downforce, but an Indy car was probably heavier through the steering than anything she’d driven before.

“So, especially with some of the high-G corners at Mid-Ohio, I thought it would take her a little longer to get going but in fact she just kept improving every time out. She was really smart about it.

“I went to a bunch of corners to watch, and her car control was good but she also very smooth with the steering inputs. And at the end of the day, she got down to a time that would have put her faster than five or six cars in first practice last race weekend.

“Now obviously, she was the only one testing and we don’t really know where the track was at in terms of grip level – especially with a track that evolves a lot.

“But I think for a first day of not knowing the track, not knowing the car, she ran competitive times.”

The test was made possible through her sponsor ROKiT, which also sponsors the #14 AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet in which Sebastien Bourdais has been competing this year. But Foyt denied that this gave an indication of what situation the team may find itself in for 2022.

“I would say she’s certainly on our list of potential drivers,” he said. “I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves – we’ve got lots of sponsor meetings coming up. But the test was something we wanted to do, it held a lot of interest for us and now, after an impressive showing, it’s even more interesting.

“We need to get with the sponsors, get with Tatiana herself, find out what their plans are moving forward and how they might work with our plans.

We’re enjoying working with Seb. Obviously it’s frustrating that we’ve had the pace at a lot of tracks but haven’t put the whole weekend together. Same way a lot of teams feel right now, right?

“But 2022… I don’t want to go into that because the situation is open – and I mean really open – at the moment. We’ve got meetings with ROKiT soon. There are different options on the table. There are IndyCar drivers with a lot of experience who are becoming available this year.”

Calderon herself seemed similarly pleased with the test which she said was “very, very exciting because I started my career in the U.S. 10 years ago, and I’ve followed IndyCar for many years.”

She continued: “I’m really happy with my performance as well – improving every time and getting more and more comfortable with everybody. Not much more I could ask. I’m very grateful to the AJ Foyt team, to JR Hildebrand [there to assist and advise], and to ROKiT. That is my sponsor in Super Formula, but I’ve missed a few races due to the travel restrictions, so I’m very thankful to ROKiT because IndyCar was one of the few types of single-seaters that I had not driven before. It was an opportunity I could not refuse.”

Regarding the IndyCar itself in which she turned 87 laps, Calderon said, “I liked the car very much. It had a good amount of power, and the brakes were very impressive – I would say, similar to Formula 1 in braking capacity.

“All cars have their certain qualities that are difficult to handle, so I’m very lucky as the IndyCar had good power and less downforce which is the direction that Formula 1 is going in.”

Calderon said that learning a new car and a new track simultaneously had been an interesting challenge.

“I had not raced Mid-Ohio before and the test was sort-of last-minute, so I had to do iRacing at home – no time to do anything else!” she said. “It’s a tricky track to start out on, so that was another reason I was pleased with my performance.

“During the race, I went to watch in all the spots around the track, and as I was watching, I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, what have I done?! This is gonna be tough…’ But once I got there, in the cockpit, it feels a lot less scary.

“I think the big thing I need to make the next step if I get a second day would be the high speed turns – Turns 1 and 11 – where you need the most confidence, and to know the limit of the car. They are the full commitment kind of corners.

“But all the rest, I felt good about. And now Mid-Ohio is definitely one of my favorite tracks in the U.S.! I loved all the elevation changes – proper old-school, a lot of fun.

“Also I think it’s good for me to start with one of the hardest tracks – if I did OK there for my first day, then it’s a good sign for other tracks.”

While Japan still requires two weeks of quarantine, Calderon has temporarily halted her Super Formula campaign, focusing instead on competing for Richard Mille Racing in WEC’s LMP2 class. But for 2022, she has not yet decided in which direction she wants to go.

“As a driver you want as many options as you can have to choose from,” she said. “That’s a privilege. But it’s still early days to decide about 2022.

“But I’m very pleased that the test went really well and I would consider if the team were interested in having me in the car. It’s a great option to have.”

Calderon is also interested in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, having competed in the Rolex 24 Hours for the Grasser Racing Team [GTD-class Lamborghini Huracan] in 2020.

“I had such a great time in Daytona last year, and I love racing in the U.S. so I would be open to this. As a driver you want to be racing every weekend, and obviously endurance racing is a great category to be in with all the manufacturers involved, and combined programs between IMSA and WEC… Yeah, it’s very interesting.

“So I’m hoping to open as many doors as I can.”

Tatiana Calderón, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Tatiana Calderón, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Photo by: Yesid Pamplona.

shares
comments
Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar

Previous article

Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"

15 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

9 h
3
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

9 h
4
Formula 1

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition

13 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push

15 h
Latest news
Foyt: Calderon “on our list of potential drivers” for 2022
IndyCar

Foyt: Calderon “on our list of potential drivers” for 2022

1 h
Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar
IndyCar

Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar

Jul 8, 2021
Calderon "had a blast" in her first IndyCar test
IndyCar

Calderon "had a blast" in her first IndyCar test

Jul 7, 2021
IndyCar inks new multi-year deal with Road America
IndyCar

IndyCar inks new multi-year deal with Road America

Jul 6, 2021
Ericsson: “Confidence is a beautiful thing when you have it”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Ericsson: “Confidence is a beautiful thing when you have it”

Jul 5, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Ericsson - 'Confidence is a beautiful thing when you have it' 00:37
IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021

IndyCar: Ericsson - 'Confidence is a beautiful thing when you have it'

IndyCar: Newgarden wins at Mid-Ohio to end Penske's drought 02:09
IndyCar
Jul 5, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden wins at Mid-Ohio to end Penske's drought

IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec at Mid-Ohio 01:36
IndyCar
Jul 4, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar: O’Ward leads Newgarden in second practice 00:21
IndyCar
Jul 3, 2021

IndyCar: O’Ward leads Newgarden in second practice

IndyCar: Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-driver's recovery 00:50
IndyCar
Jul 2, 2021

IndyCar: Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-driver's recovery

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar
IndyCar

Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar

Obituary: Carlos Reutemann, 1942-2021
Video Inside
Formula 1

Obituary: Carlos Reutemann, 1942-2021

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Tatiana Calderon More from
Tatiana Calderon
Calderon "had a blast" in her first IndyCar test
IndyCar

Calderon "had a blast" in her first IndyCar test

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing
IndyCar

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing

Calderon, Floersch set to race as a duo at Monza Monza
Video Inside
WEC

Calderon, Floersch set to race as a duo at Monza

A.J. Foyt Enterprises More from
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Indy 500: Refreshers cleared, more needed from rookie Enerson Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Refreshers cleared, more needed from rookie Enerson

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500 Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion Prime
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Trending Today

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021

Latest news

Foyt: Calderon “on our list of potential drivers” for 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt: Calderon “on our list of potential drivers” for 2022

Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar

Calderon "had a blast" in her first IndyCar test
IndyCar IndyCar

Calderon "had a blast" in her first IndyCar test

IndyCar inks new multi-year deal with Road America
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar inks new multi-year deal with Road America

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.