IndyCar / Breaking news

Fox Sports to broadcast IndyCar in Australia

By:
Mar 5, 2020, 12:24 AM

Fox Sports will broadcast the 2020 IndyCar season live through both its pay TV service and its online platform Kayo.

The American series will return to Aussie screens in a live capacity this season, after coverage was scaled back to highlights packages last year when it moved off ESPN.

This new Fox Sports deal ensures the local market will be able to watch Scott McLaughlin's IndyCar race debut at the Indianapolis GP on May 9, as well as 104th running of the Indy 500 later that month.

IndyCar joins Formula 1, MotoGP and Supercars in Fox Sport's motor racing portfolio.

“We’re excited to add IndyCar to our line-up, as we all cheer on Scott in his debut race when he takes on the likes of Will Power and Scott Dixon on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in May," said Fox Sports general manager of motorsport James Harrison.

“Foxtel subscribers will [also] be able to go from watching the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2020 straight to the Indy 500 on the same night, all on the same channel – Fox Sports 506.

“Alongside Supercars, F1 and MotoGP, IndyCar is a most welcome addition for our loyal and passionate motorsport fans in 2020.”

McLaughlin added: “This [debut] race will be a dream come true for me.

"It’s an incredible challenge for myself in one of the toughest championships in the world. I’m pumped that all my friends, family and the fans in Australia will be able to watch.

"I hope they’re all excited as I am.”

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

