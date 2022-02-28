Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Palou happy to bounce back from crash and practice struggles Next / Chevrolet gratified, not satisfied by St. Pete IndyCar win
IndyCar Obituary

Former Indy car, drag racing star Danny Ongais dies aged 79

Danny Ongais, a race-winner and ace qualifier in Indy car racing whose career spanned three decades died last weekend congestive heart complications

Former Indy car, drag racing star Danny Ongais dies aged 79
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Co-author:
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Listen to this article

The only native of Hawaii to start the Indianapolis 500, Ongais was nicknamed “Danny On-The-Gas” and the “Flyin’ Hawaiian” for his bravery and commitment in overpowered late ’70s Indy cars, but his love of speed had shown itself far earlier.

At the age of 18, he earned a Hawaiian state title in motorcycle racing, and he went on to become a drag racing ace. He finished runner-up in the Top Fuel class at the 1966 NHRA U.S. Nationals after beating legend Don Prudhomme in the semifinals at Indianapolis Raceway Park, and three years later he clinched the Funny Car class win in the same event.

He and renowned innovator Mickey Thompson set nearly 300 national and international speed records on the Bonneville Salt Flats in a Mach 1 Mustang during the 1960s. Ongais was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2000 in the Drag Racing category.

Service in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s had exposed Ongais to sportscar racing in Europe, and he eventually switched his focus from dragstrips to ovals and road courses in the mid-’70s. Ongais dominated in SCCA competition in 1974, catching the eye of media mogul Ted Field, who had recently founded the Interscope Records label.

Ongais and Field teamed up with success in Formula 5000 and the Indy car Series in the late 1970s. He also competed in four Formula 1 races in 1977 and 1978, including two starts with Interscope, with a best finish of seventh in the ’77 Canadian Grand Prix.

That was the same year that Ongais became an Indy car winner. After setting fastest lap of the race at the Indy 500 despite his rookie status, he went on to clinch victory at Michigan. Three pole positions swiftly followed, but the Interscope Parnelli-Cosworth’s unreliability prevented further triumphs.

More of the same followed in ’78. The Cosworth was hugely powerful, Ongais regularly appearing to dance the car on the rim of disaster on his way to eight pole positions, and when it hung together he tended to win: he racked up five triumphs that year. But the fact that he could finish only eighth in the championship attests to the car’s poor finishing record.

That 1978 season also included Ongais starting in the middle of the first all-200-mph front row at Indianapolis, between pole sitter Tom Sneva and rookie Rick Mears, but his best finish in his 11 starts at the Speedway was a fourth in 1979.

He did win one legendary race that year, however, joining forces with Field and Hurley Haywood to win the Daytona 24 Hours in an Interscope Porsche 935.

As a statement from Indianapolis Motor Speedway pointed out, Ongais was known not only for his huge speed, but also surviving some violent crashes. A head-on shunt in the 1981 Indy 500 left him recuperating for the remainder of the season while four years later at Michigan he went into a barrel-roll after launching off the back of another car.

Arguably Ongais’ best chance to win the Indy 500 came in his mid-40s in 1987, when Interscope partnered with Team Penske to run a Penske-Chevrolet at the Memorial Day Weekend classic. Sadly, Ongais crashed in practice and suffered a concussion that sidelined him. His entry was taken over by three-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser, who took the replacement machine – a one-year-old show-car – and made himself a four-time 500 winner.

At the age of 54, Ongais was an unlikely call-up to replace Team Menard’s Indy 500 polesitter Scott Brayton who had perished in a crash in a post-qualifying practice session. Despite having to start from 33rd and last and despite having retired from Indy car competition nine years earlier, Ongais drove his way to seventh.

Ongais’ final attempt at Indianapolis came in 1998, when he failed to qualify in a Team Pelfrey car.

- Co-author Paul Kelly, IMS 

shares
comments
Palou happy to bounce back from crash and practice struggles
Previous article

Palou happy to bounce back from crash and practice struggles
Next article

Chevrolet gratified, not satisfied by St. Pete IndyCar win

Chevrolet gratified, not satisfied by St. Pete IndyCar win
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
15 IndyCars to test in Texas before second round Texas
IndyCar

15 IndyCars to test in Texas before second round

WeatherTech Racing adds Mercedes for Sebring
IMSA

WeatherTech Racing adds Mercedes for Sebring

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

15 IndyCars to test in Texas before second round
IndyCar IndyCar

15 IndyCars to test in Texas before second round

Chevrolet gratified, not satisfied by St. Pete IndyCar win
IndyCar IndyCar

Chevrolet gratified, not satisfied by St. Pete IndyCar win

Former Indy car, drag racing star Danny Ongais dies aged 79
IndyCar IndyCar

Former Indy car, drag racing star Danny Ongais dies aged 79

Palou happy to bounce back from crash and practice struggles
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou happy to bounce back from crash and practice struggles

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.