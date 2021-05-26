Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Fittipaldi receives fastest Indy 500 rookie qualifier award

By:

Pietro Fittipaldi has received his Fastest Rookie qualifier award from the 2012 winner of the accolade, Josef Newgarden, after qualifying an impressive 13th last Saturday.

Fittipaldi receives fastest Indy 500 rookie qualifier award

Fittipaldi was supposed to start his first Indy 500 back in 2018, driving for Dale Coyne Racing. However, a leg-breaking crash at Spa during practice for a WEC race kept him out of an IndyCar cockpit until late July, and his commitments as test driver for the Haas F1 team kept him away from IndyCars for the next two years.

However, with his friend and former Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean switching to IndyCar but avoiding the big ovals, Fittipaldi has returned to the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda entry as Grosjean’s oval substitute.

A rocky start in Texas was no indicator of Fittipaldi’s speed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which startled many. The #51 car set a four-lap average of 230.846mph to claim 13th, the inside of the fifth row on Indy’s famous 11 x 3 grid.

Said Fittipaldi: “We knew we had a good car [on Fast Friday]. All the pressure and the hype, it’s four days of practice that are just building up to it. The nerves were there, it’s my first Indy 500 qualifying and it’s super intense.

“You have to go out and be committed and hold it wide open, flat out for four laps and we did that. The car was amazing, the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR team has done a great job. I’m just very happy to be here and super excited.

“We were thinking of going back out at the end to try and get into the Fast Nine – I think the car had it in it – but at the end of the day we’re happy with where we qualified, and we didn’t want to risk it.”

Fittipaldi is the grandson of Emerson Fittipaldi who won the Indy 500 in 1989 and ’93, won the Indy car championship in ’89, and won the Formula 1 World Championship in 1972 and ’74.

In Sunday’s 105th running of the Indianapolis 500, Pietro Fittipaldi will find himself competing against nine drivers who have won the fastest Indy rookie award. Juan Pablo Montoya (2000), Tony Kanaan (’02), Scott Dixon (’03), Marco Andretti (’06), JR Hildebrand (’11), Josef Newgarden (’12), Alexander Rossi (’16), Colton Herta (’19) and Rinus VeeKay (’20).

The next target is Rookie of the Year Award, something Pietro’s uncle Christian Fittipaldi earned with a second place finish in 1995, beaten only by future Indy car and F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda presented with the Indy 500 Fastest Rookie Award by Josef Newgarden, 2012 winner of the accolade.

Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda presented with the Indy 500 Fastest Rookie Award by Josef Newgarden, 2012 winner of the accolade.

Photo by: Pietro Fittipaldi

shares
comments
Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021

Previous article

Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Pietro Fittipaldi
Teams Dale Coyne Racing , Rick Ware Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style hurting Ricciardo

36min
2
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18min
3
NASCAR Truck

NASCAR cancels Truck race at Mosport, adds Darlington

21h
4
Formula 1

Marko: Verstappen has reached a ‘different level of maturity’

3h
5
Formula 1

Monaco kerb jumps “rattled my brain", says Stroll

1h
Latest news
Fittipaldi receives fastest Indy 500 rookie qualifier award
IndyCar

Fittipaldi receives fastest Indy 500 rookie qualifier award

40m
Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021
IndyCar

Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021

3h
How did the Indy 500’s Borg-Warner Trophy become an icon?
IndyCar

How did the Indy 500’s Borg-Warner Trophy become an icon?

19h
IndyCar and IMSA paddocks to reopen to Detroit fans
IndyCar

IndyCar and IMSA paddocks to reopen to Detroit fans

23h
Why does the Indy 500 winner drink milk? A tradition explained
IndyCar

Why does the Indy 500 winner drink milk? A tradition explained

May 25, 2021
Latest videos
Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta for fourth Indy pole 00:35
IndyCar
May 24, 2021

Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta for fourth Indy pole

2021 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2 Highlights 04:59
IndyCar
May 24, 2021

2021 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2 Highlights

IndyCar: Dixon tops Saturday qualifying in Indy 500 01:51
IndyCar
May 23, 2021

IndyCar: Dixon tops Saturday qualifying in Indy 500

IndyCar: Ferrucci recovered from Indy crash 00:37
IndyCar
May 22, 2021

IndyCar: Ferrucci recovered from Indy crash

Juan Pablo Montoya: Indy 500 Practice day 3 01:07
IndyCar
May 21, 2021

Juan Pablo Montoya: Indy 500 Practice day 3

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021 Indy 500
IndyCar

Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021

How did the Indy 500’s Borg-Warner Trophy become an icon? Indy 500
IndyCar

How did the Indy 500’s Borg-Warner Trophy become an icon?

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Pietro Fittipaldi More from
Pietro Fittipaldi
Castroneves, Jones, Fittipaldi become stars of Indy qualifying Indy 500
IndyCar

Castroneves, Jones, Fittipaldi become stars of Indy qualifying

Fittipaldi parts ways with G-Drive ELMS squad
Video Inside
European Le Mans

Fittipaldi parts ways with G-Drive ELMS squad

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices Texas
IndyCar

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices

Dale Coyne Racing More from
Dale Coyne Racing
“Definitely traffic cost us the win today,” says Grosjean Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

“Definitely traffic cost us the win today,” says Grosjean

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!” Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Video Inside
IndyCar

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!”

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021

Trending Today

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style hurting Ricciardo

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

NASCAR cancels Truck race at Mosport, adds Darlington
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

NASCAR cancels Truck race at Mosport, adds Darlington

Marko: Verstappen has reached a ‘different level of maturity’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Verstappen has reached a ‘different level of maturity’

Monaco kerb jumps “rattled my brain", says Stroll
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco kerb jumps “rattled my brain", says Stroll

Hamilton grateful for ‘crappy days’ like Monaco to learn from
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton grateful for ‘crappy days’ like Monaco to learn from

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin “didn’t want to be responsible” for Haas collision

Fittipaldi receives fastest Indy 500 rookie qualifier award
IndyCar IndyCar

Fittipaldi receives fastest Indy 500 rookie qualifier award

Latest news

Fittipaldi receives fastest Indy 500 rookie qualifier award
IndyCar IndyCar

Fittipaldi receives fastest Indy 500 rookie qualifier award

Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021
IndyCar IndyCar

Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021

How did the Indy 500’s Borg-Warner Trophy become an icon?
IndyCar IndyCar

How did the Indy 500’s Borg-Warner Trophy become an icon?

IndyCar and IMSA paddocks to reopen to Detroit fans
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar and IMSA paddocks to reopen to Detroit fans

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.