First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+

The docuseries, which follows various IndyCar Series drivers in the buildup to the Indianapolis 500, will begin streaming internationally on Paramount+ on Friday, Feb. 16, with the exception of Japan, which will follow on Tuesday, April 19.

The opening season originally aired live on The CW Network in April 2023, which was also carried on The CW’s free app and YouTube channel, along with VICE’s various platforms. However, most of the international fanbase did not have access to the series.

Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, the opening season of “100 Days to Indy” takes viewers behind the scenes of the competitors on and off the track. The journey begins with the first race of the 2023 campaign on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and stretches across the country until the checkered flag of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in front of more than 300,000 fans.

The field of 33 battling toward the prestigious Borg-Warner Trophy represent 15 countries, including four-time winner Helio Castroneves. Marcus Ericsson, victor of the 2022 edition of the Indy 500, is also among those followed, along with two-time IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden. It also highlights a new generation of young talent in pursuit of establishing themselves, including Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta and Christian Lundgaard.

Paramount+ is currently live in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Japan and South Korea.

The opening season originally aired live on The CW Network in April 2023, which was also carried on The CW’s free app and YouTube channel, along with VICE’s various platforms. However, most of the international fanbase did not have access to the series.

“100 Days To Indy” is directed by Emmy Award-winner Patrick Dimon, and the executive producer is Bryan Terry for VICE. Adam Marinelli and Dimon are co-executive producers.

Earlier this week, The CW Network confirmed the series is returning for a second season, which continues in partnership with Penske Entertainment but will not involve VICE. Dimon and Marinelli remain part of the series in the same role as co-executive producers.