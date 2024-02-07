Subscribe
IndyCar
News

First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+

Paramount+ announced all six episodes of the first season of “100 Days to Indy” will be made available on its platform globally for the first time later this month.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
100 Days to Indy Season 1 - Global Distribution

The docuseries, which follows various IndyCar Series drivers in the buildup to the Indianapolis 500, will begin streaming internationally on Paramount+ on Friday, Feb. 16, with the exception of Japan, which will follow on Tuesday, April 19.

The opening season originally aired live on The CW Network in April 2023, which was also carried on The CW’s free app and YouTube channel, along with VICE’s various platforms. However, most of the international fanbase did not have access to the series.

Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, the opening season of “100 Days to Indy” takes viewers behind the scenes of the competitors on and off the track. The journey begins with the first race of the 2023 campaign on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and stretches across the country until the checkered flag of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in front of more than 300,000 fans.

The field of 33 battling toward the prestigious Borg-Warner Trophy represent 15 countries, including four-time winner Helio Castroneves. Marcus Ericsson, victor of the 2022 edition of the Indy 500, is also among those followed, along with two-time IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden. It also highlights a new generation of young talent in pursuit of establishing themselves, including Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta and Christian Lundgaard.

Read Also:

Paramount+ is currently live in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Japan and South Korea.

The opening season originally aired live on The CW Network in April 2023, which was also carried on The CW’s free app and YouTube channel, along with VICE’s various platforms. However, most of the international fanbase did not have access to the series.

“100 Days To Indy” is directed by Emmy Award-winner Patrick Dimon, and the executive producer is Bryan Terry for VICE. Adam Marinelli and Dimon are co-executive producers.

Earlier this week, The CW Network confirmed the series is returning for a second season, which continues in partnership with Penske Entertainment but will not involve VICE. Dimon and Marinelli remain part of the series in the same role as co-executive producers.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Kyle Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles

IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles

IndyCar
St. Petersburg

IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles

Nissan Formula E reservist Caio Collet joins HMD for 2024 Indy NXT season

Nissan Formula E reservist Caio Collet joins HMD for 2024 Indy NXT season

Indy NXT

Nissan Formula E reservist Caio Collet joins HMD for 2024 Indy NXT season Nissan Formula E reservist Caio Collet joins HMD for 2024 Indy NXT season

Kyle Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test

Kyle Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test

IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Kyle Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test Kyle Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test

Helio Castroneves
More from
Helio Castroneves
Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

Castroneves pays tribute to de Ferran: “We had a lot of good moments”

Castroneves pays tribute to de Ferran: “We had a lot of good moments”

IndyCar

Castroneves pays tribute to de Ferran: “We had a lot of good moments” Castroneves pays tribute to de Ferran: “We had a lot of good moments”

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Latest news

F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more

F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more

F1 Formula 1

F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more F1 pre-season testing 2024: When it starts, how to watch and more

IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles

IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg

IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles

David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500

David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500 David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500

Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener

Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe