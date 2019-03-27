Sign in
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
IndyCar / Austin / Special feature

How IndyCar's COTA debut compared to F1

IndyCar’s first race at Austin offered a rare chance to compare the series’ cars and its style of racing to Formula 1.

As well as the obvious question of how the laptimes between the two categories match up (and if the speed of the cars really matters), there were other interesting topics including the quality of the racing, overtaking opportunities, and the two series’ differing approaches to the thorny issue of track limits.

Tom Errington and Ben Anderson join Glenn Freeman in this video to discuss what we learned from seeing IndyCar race on a circuit where F1 was in action just five months earlier.

