How IndyCar's COTA debut compared to F1

As well as the obvious question of how the laptimes between the two categories match up (and if the speed of the cars really matters), there were other interesting topics including the quality of the racing, overtaking opportunities, and the two series’ differing approaches to the thorny issue of track limits.

Tom Errington and Ben Anderson join Glenn Freeman in this video to discuss what we learned from seeing IndyCar race on a circuit where F1 was in action just five months earlier.