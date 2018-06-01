Firestone introduces new IndyCar rain tire

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. today at Belle Isle, Detroit, launched a new IndyCar Firestone Firehawk rain tire for the first time in three years and it features an all-new tread pattern.

The tire, which is available – and may well be used – at some point in the double-header weekend at Belle Isle this weekend, features a grooved tread pattern that the company says generates “improved grip and control in wet conditions, and is specially designed to reduce hydroplaning.”

“After extensive preparation and testing, we are excited to introduce the latest in Firestone race tire technology,” said Cara Adams,chief engineer of Bridgestone Americas Motorsports. “Racing in wet conditions demands slightly different tire capabilities and a tread pattern design that evacuates water, which is a key consideration in engineering our passenger tires. With the new Firestone Firehawk rain tire, Firestone customers can see the durable, dependable performance they get on the open road every day being tested and trusted by the world’s best drivers.”

The new tire features both asymmetric and directional tread patterns that combine to create a unique design for each tire position on the car “to achieve an optimal balance of water evacuation, accelerating, braking and cornering ability.”

The new rain tire will continue to feature the gray sidewall to aid identification for fans.