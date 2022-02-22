Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Andretti partners with Zapata to boost IndyCar data analysis
IndyCar / St. Pete Preview

Firestone GP of St. Petersburg – the weekend schedule

The opening round of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series is this weekend at St. Petersburg, FL. Here’s the schedule for all the on-track competition.

Firestone GP of St. Petersburg – the weekend schedule
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

All times local (Eastern)

Thursday, Feb. 24

12.10-12.40pm – Mazda MX-5 first practice
2.00-2.45pm – SRO GT America first practice
3.00-3.30pm – Indy Pro 2000 first practice
3.45-4.15pm – USF2000 first practice
4.30-5.00pm – Mazda MX-5 second practice
5.15-6.00pm – SRO GT America second practice

Friday, Feb. 25

7.45-8.15am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for first race
8.30-8.45am – SRO GT America qualifying for first race
8.50-9.05am – SRO GT America qualifying for first race
9.20-9.50am – USF2000 qualifying
10.05-10.50am – Indy Lights practice
11.05-11.25am – Mazda MX-5 qualifying
11.40am-12.25pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1
12.40-1.25pm – USF2000 RACE 1
1.40-2.10pm – Indy Lights qualifying
2.25-3.25pm – SRO GT America RACE 1
4.15-5.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice
4.40-5.25pm – Mazda MX-5 RACE 1
5.40-6.10pm – Indy Lights second practice

Saturday, Feb. 26

8.00-8.45am – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 2
9.00-9.45am – NTT IndyCar Series second practice
10.00-10.45am – Mazda MX-5 RACE 2
11.00am-12.00pm – SRO GT America RACE 2
12.30-1.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying

Sunday, Feb. 27

8.45-9.15am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up
9.30-10.30am – Indy Lights RACE
10.45-11.25am – USF2000 RACE 2
12.00-2.30pm – NBC broadcast
12.23pm – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines”
12.30pm – Green flag: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (100 laps)

