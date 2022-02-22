Firestone GP of St. Petersburg – the weekend schedule

Listen to this article

All times local (Eastern)

Thursday, Feb. 24

12.10-12.40pm – Mazda MX-5 first practice

2.00-2.45pm – SRO GT America first practice

3.00-3.30pm – Indy Pro 2000 first practice

3.45-4.15pm – USF2000 first practice

4.30-5.00pm – Mazda MX-5 second practice

5.15-6.00pm – SRO GT America second practice

Friday, Feb. 25

7.45-8.15am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for first race

8.30-8.45am – SRO GT America qualifying for first race

8.50-9.05am – SRO GT America qualifying for first race

9.20-9.50am – USF2000 qualifying

10.05-10.50am – Indy Lights practice

11.05-11.25am – Mazda MX-5 qualifying

11.40am-12.25pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1

12.40-1.25pm – USF2000 RACE 1

1.40-2.10pm – Indy Lights qualifying

2.25-3.25pm – SRO GT America RACE 1

4.15-5.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice

4.40-5.25pm – Mazda MX-5 RACE 1

5.40-6.10pm – Indy Lights second practice

Saturday, Feb. 26

8.00-8.45am – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 2

9.00-9.45am – NTT IndyCar Series second practice

10.00-10.45am – Mazda MX-5 RACE 2

11.00am-12.00pm – SRO GT America RACE 2

12.30-1.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying

Sunday, Feb. 27

8.45-9.15am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up

9.30-10.30am – Indy Lights RACE

10.45-11.25am – USF2000 RACE 2

12.00-2.30pm – NBC broadcast

12.23pm – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines”

12.30pm – Green flag: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (100 laps)