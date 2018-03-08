Firestone extends GP of St. Pete title sponsorship

Firestone has announced a two-year extension of its title sponsorship for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which this weekend features Indy cars as its headline category for the 15th time.

Firestone, exclusive tire supplier in IndyCar for the last 19 years, has been title sponsor of GP St. Pete since 2014 which and now has brand naming rights through 2020. This aligns with Firestone’s current deal with the IndyCar Series which is also due to end that year.

“We are proud to continue our title sponsorship of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg through 2020,” said Lisa Boggs, director, Bridgestone Americas Motorsports.

“The streets of St. Petersburg are an ideal proving ground to showcase the durable, dependable technology built into Firestone tires. The support from the city and its residents, along with the team at Green Savoree Racing Promotions, has made this one of the marquee events on the Verizon IndyCar Series circuit.”

Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree, added: “Our team at Green Savoree Racing Promotions is honored to continue this partnership with Firestone for an additional two years. “Firestone is one of most iconic and successful brands in auto racing history. Its impact on this event’s growth as well as the positive momentum happening in the Verizon IndyCar® Series is tremendous.”

