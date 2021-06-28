Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio News

Ferrucci returns to third RLL-Honda for Mid-Ohio round

By:

Santino Ferrucci will make his fourth IndyCar start of the year this weekend, as he will return to the seat of the third Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

Ferrucci returns to third RLL-Honda for Mid-Ohio round

Ferrucci has accumulated two sixths and a 10th from his first three outings in the Hy-Vee-sponsored #45 RLL-Honda, in the Indianapolis 500 and at the Detroit double-header.

The Connecticut-born 23-year-old was an IndyCar fulltimer with Dale Coyne Racing over the past two years but switched to NASCAR Xfinity Series for 2021, interspersing his stock car ventures with open-wheel outings.

“I’m super excited to return to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to race the Hy-Vee entry at Mid-Ohio,” said Ferrucci, whose highest career IndyCar grid position came at Mid-Ohio last year, when he qualified second for Race 2. “It’s been a great track for me in the past and last year I started on the front row. I’ve always enjoyed the track and its fans.

“I cannot wait to be working with the team again and continuing our relationship and our growth as the season moves forward. Hopefully we can get the Hy-Vee car into the top five and on the podium!”

“We look forward to having Santino Ferrucci drive the #45 Hy-Vee entry in this weekend’s race,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “Santino and the entire Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team care about their fans just like we care about our customers at Hy-Vee.

“Plus, the excitement Santino brings to the course keeps us on the edge of our seats and we can’t wait to see how he performs at the Honda Indy 200.”

Hy-Vee first joined the team as the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s entry for Race 2 at the Iowa Speedway in 2020 where he finished third. The company was also the primary sponsor of the team’s entry for Spencer Pigot at the Indy 500 and an associate sponsor of Rahal’s entry for the legendary race.

In 2021, it has been a primary sponsor at four races – the Indy 500 and Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader with Ferrucci and at Road America with Rahal.

David Malsher-Lopez
