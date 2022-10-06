Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar Next / Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency
IndyCar News

Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt Racing

Santino Ferrucci will become a full-time IndyCar driver once more in 2023 as he joins AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Ferrucci returns to IndyCar full-time with AJ Foyt Racing
Listen to this article

Ferrucci, who made his initial forays into the NTT IndyCar Series in 2018 with Dale Coyne Racing and spent his first two full seasons there, has been a part-timer for the last two seasons.

He had five races in 2021 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, while this year he competed for three different teams – RLL, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, and Juncos Hollinger Racing. The first and last of these was as a late sub for an injured driver, while the outing for DRR at the Indianapolis 500 was planned. Ferrucci has started the Memorial Day Weekend classic four times and finished in the top 10 in all of them, including fourth in 2020.

Ferrucci was even put on standby for Team Penske this summer when there was a question-mark over Josef Newgarden’s participation in the season’s second Indy road course race due to his heavy shunt at Iowa Speedway.

Now Ferrucci has been taken off the subs bench and joins recently announced IndyCar rookie Benjamin Pedersen at Foyt, driving the iconic #14 of legendary seven-time champion and four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt.

"It's incredibly exciting to be back in the IndyCar Series full-time," said Ferrucci, who filled in some of his blank weekends over the past two seasons with nine NASCAR outings for Sam Hunt Racing. "Being a part-time driver over the last two years has been hard for me, personally. I’m a racecar driver and I want to compete.

“Working with different teams has been exciting, and I’m proud that no matter which car I’ve raced, I’ve always shown speed and consistency. I couldn’t be more excited to join AJ Foyt Racing in the #14 Chevy. I can't wait to make the best of it.

"It's going to be a very unique opportunity to work with both A.J. and Larry closely to build a new program. To race for a legend like A.J. Foyt – it’s a dream come true. I like to think of myself as an “old school” driver who likes loose racecars and gets behind the wheel of anything with four wheels and an engine.

“So driving for a guy like A.J., knowing that he drove everything throughout his career, it's going to be a chance of a lifetime for me.”

Asked if his varied experience helped him to adapt quickly to the Indy car, he replied, "Yes and no. I’ve driven everything from dirt cars to stock cars to go-karts to Indy cars to F1 cars, and driving Indy cars demands a very unique driving style. It's definitely the type of car where uncomfortable is fast – and it's very hard to be comfortable with being uncomfortable."

Team president Larry Foyt commented: “I am thrilled to welcome Santino to the team. He’s shown a knack for getting towards the front of the field, and I think he is a racer who moves forward on race day. A.J. sees the fire in him and has enjoyed their meetings together.

“I think Santino's experience will help his rookie teammate as well, so he is a great addition to our roster."

shares
comments
Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar
Previous article

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar
Next article

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency
IndyCar

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency

Bourdais: 2023 Cadillac GTP car “keeps you awake”
IMSA

Bourdais: 2023 Cadillac GTP car “keeps you awake”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Santino Ferrucci More from
Santino Ferrucci
Ferrucci on standby for Penske if Newgarden isn’t cleared Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Ferrucci on standby for Penske if Newgarden isn’t cleared

Ilott to miss IndyCar race in Detroit after Indy 500 crash Detroit
IndyCar

Ilott to miss IndyCar race in Detroit after Indy 500 crash

Expanded IndyCar schedule for Dreyer & Reinbold unlikely in ’22
IndyCar

Expanded IndyCar schedule for Dreyer & Reinbold unlikely in ’22

A.J. Foyt Enterprises More from
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Foyt signs Indy Lights race winner Pedersen for IndyCar 2023
IndyCar

Foyt signs Indy Lights race winner Pedersen for IndyCar 2023

Grid penalty confirmed for title contender Newgarden at Portland Portland
IndyCar

Grid penalty confirmed for title contender Newgarden at Portland

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion Prime
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Latest news

Russell: Suzuka "exposed" Mercedes' straight-line speed weakness
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Suzuka "exposed" Mercedes' straight-line speed weakness

George Russell believes the requirements of Suzuka have "exposed" Mercedes' straight-line speed weakness after slumping to eighth place in Formula 1 qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.

DTM Hockenheim: Auer takes crucial pole for penultimate race
DTM DTM

DTM Hockenheim: Auer takes crucial pole for penultimate race

Mercedes driver Lucas Auer clinched a crucial pole position for his DTM championship hopes in Saturday's qualifying session at the Hockenheimring, as Audi star Rene Rast struggled to ninth.

Verstappen keeps Suzuka F1 pole after reprimand for Norris Q3 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen keeps Suzuka F1 pole after reprimand for Norris Q3 clash

Max Verstappen has kept pole position for the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix after receiving a reprimand for the incident with Lando Norris in Q3 at Suzuka.

Sainz "fed up" with narrowly missing out on F1 poles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz "fed up" with narrowly missing out on F1 poles

Carlos Sainz says he is "fed up" of narrowly missing out on pole position after the Ferrari Formula 1 driver landed third in qualifying for the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.