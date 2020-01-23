IndyCar
IndyCar / Breaking news

Ferrucci confirmed for DCR Vasser-Sullivan entry

shares
comments
Ferrucci confirmed for DCR Vasser-Sullivan entry
By:
Jan 23, 2020, 5:25 PM

Santino Ferrucci will drive the Honda-powered #18 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan entry in the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series, moving across to take over the seat vacated by Sebastien Bourdais.

Team co-owners Dale Coyne, Jimmy Vasser, and James “Sulli” Sullivan announced today that last year’s Indianapolis 500 “Rookie of the Year” Ferrucci, will drive the #18 Team SealMaster-sponsored car, having spent his first full season piloting the #19. 

Last year he completed the third-most laps of any driver in the series, and was outscored on ovals by only three drivers.

The 21-year-old from Connecticut said: “I’m extremely honored that Dale, Jimmy, and Sulli have put their faith in me to carry this program forward. 

“The SealMaster car has had a lot of success in the past two seasons. I’m eager to move into the #18 car and get Spring Training started.

“I also want to say a big thank you to SealMaster for believing in me, and I’m beyond excited to represent them on the biggest stage.”  

Coyne said: “We’re very happy to have Santino back with us for the 2020 season. He had a very good rookie season and he was absolutely stellar on the ovals. We look forward to him building on that this year.

“I think he surprised a lot of people in 2019 and he has the potential to do even better in his sophomore year as he now moves to the No. 18 car.”

Sullivan commented: “What a big moment for DCVS and the program as we begin our next chapter. This new crop of young fast IndyCar racers is no joke, and we’re energized to have Ferrucci leading our charge in the SealMaster machine. I expect you’ll see some big moments from us in 2020.”

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Santino Ferrucci
Teams Dale Coyne Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

