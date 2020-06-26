Fans allowed to attend IndyCar’s Road America rounds

The REV Group Grand Prix presented by American Medical Response will feature a race on Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12, and “under the guidance of public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal authorities, IndyCar and Road America will observe safe social distancing practices and provide enhanced hygiene and safety precautions for all fans attending the event.”

All guests will be screened in their vehicles with contactless temperature checks before entering parking areas, and each guest will be given a PPE kit that includes a face mask as well as hand sanitizer.

Fans are encouraged to practice safe social distancing and wear a cloth face-covering where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

Only essential racing personnel will have access to the IndyCar paddock.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures will also be implemented throughout the facility during the weekend. Additional protocols and guidelines for spectators can be found at www.roadamerica.com/safety.

Tickets can be purchased via www.roadamerica.com , by calling 800-365-RACE or 920-892-4576 between 8am-5pm (CT) Monday through Friday, or in person at the Road America ticket office off State Highway 67 (Gate 6) 8am-5pm (CT) Monday through Friday.

Fans 16 years old and under get in free, as do active-duty first responders.