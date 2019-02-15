Ex-Ganassi team manager joins AJ Foyt Racing

Harner spent 25 years at Ganassi’s operation in a variety of roles including mechanic, transporter driver, fabricator, and spotter. But from 2000, he worked as team manager and for the last 15 years was co-team manager of the IndyCar team with Barry Wanser.

Larry Foyt, AJ Foyt Racing team president, hopes that Harner will now help the team overcome one of its logistical hurdles – namely that the Matheus Leist #4 Foyt-Chevrolet is run out of its Waller, TX. base, while the #14 of Tony Kanaan operates from Indy.

“I'm thrilled to have Scott joining AJ Foyt Racing,” said Foyt. “He brings a great deal of experience and skills that will complement the team we have in place.

“Having a managerial presence in the Indianapolis shop was much needed, and when Scott became available we knew he was the right person for the job.”

Harner, whose career in motorsports began in 1985 as a mechanic, said, “I want to thank A.J. and Larry for the opportunity to join AJ Foyt Racing. I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

In addition to managing the day-to-day operation of the Indy-based team, Harner will work closely with team director George Klotz, who oversees the Texas-based operation.

Harner will also serve as race strategist for Kanaan while Klotz becomes strategist for series sophomore Leist.

Danielle Cucchiaroni will serve as race engineer for Leist, Mark Sampson, who joined the team last year, has become the crew chief for Kanaan. Eric Cowdin remains tech director and race engineer for Kanaan.

The team, which endured a tough two days in Spring Training at Circuit of The Americas, will be testing at Sebring next Monday.