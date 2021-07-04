Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden wins to end Penske's drought
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio News

Ericsson, Palou content at Mid-Ohio, Dixon says more work needed

By:

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda drivers Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou were satisfied by second and third at Mid-Ohio, but teammate Scott Dixon said balance issues have left him worried.

Ericsson, Palou content at Mid-Ohio, Dixon says more work needed

An elated Ericsson, who charged onto the tail of hitherto dominant leader Josef Newgarden in the closing stages to score a runner-up finish, said: “We had a great day to get 2-3-4 there for the whole team. I’m really proud, the car was great out there.

“We were pushing really hard at the end to catch Josef – couple of more laps and we could have challenged for it, but P2 is a very good result today.

“Up to P5 in the championship, not too far from the guys ahead. It’s been very positive momentum since my win at Detroit and I’m starting to show what I can do. Really happy, feels good to go into the summer break and recharge for the last part of the season.”

With Palou climbing from seventh on the grid to finish third on a day when Pato O’Ward could salvage only eighth having started 20th, the Spanish series sophomore inevitably extend his championship lead. It’s now out to 39 points with six races to go.

“We were really fast and that’s why I was super-happy,” said Palou who went a lap longer than Dixon and Alexander Rossi ahead in the second stint, nailed a brilliant in-lap, and emerged ahead of them both. “Yesterday I missed a bit in qualifying to get into the Fast Six but we did a good strategy, the guys in the pits were amazing – I think we had the fastest stops and that’s what gave us this podium today.

“So super-happy, super-proud about a good day.”

Dixon, a six-time winner at Mid-Ohio, didn’t look a match for Ericsson and Palou neither on Firestone primaries nor alternates, and confirmed as much afterward.

“The rear of the car, we just couldn’t hold on to throughout the race,” said Ganassi’s six-time and reigning champion. “It was definitely very frustrating. We couldn’t push at any time, we tried to adjust during the race.

“We’ve got to do some work, we need some work.”

Regarding his championship prospects, now that he’s 56 points behind Palou, Dixon said “It’s still doable. I had a 130-point lead at some point last year and it went down to 15 or something, so it’s going to be tight!

“I know Josef is going to be strong, Alex is going to be strong, there’s going to be a lot of strong cars. Just need to keep our head down and keep working on the car.

“We have some interesting tracks coming up towards the end of the season. A four-week break will be interesting for a lot of us too.”

Regarding his clash with Will Power that resulted in the Penske-Chevrolet driver failing to finish the race, Dixon said: “We had to get past Will [who started on primary tires], but obviously I don’t want to take anybody out. I think it was just a racing incident.

“We were pushing hard, and if you give too much room on the outside line – like last year I gave him too much on the outside and he kinda ran me off the track there – so I didn’t do anything on purpose.

“Sorry for his day, but definitely a tough race for us.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Chris Owens

shares
comments
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden wins to end Penske's drought

Previous article

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden wins to end Penske's drought
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria

3 h
2
Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents

2 h
3
Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez

3 h
4
Formula 1

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP

33 min
5
Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

1 h
Latest news
Ericsson, Palou content at Mid-Ohio, Dixon says more work needed
IndyCar

Ericsson, Palou content at Mid-Ohio, Dixon says more work needed

5m
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden wins to end Penske's drought
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden wins to end Penske's drought

1 h
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice
Video Inside
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice

22 h
Newgarden: “If you try to predict the race, it does the opposite”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Newgarden: “If you try to predict the race, it does the opposite”

Jul 3, 2021
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec
Video Inside
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec

Jul 3, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec at Mid-Ohio 01:36
IndyCar
9 h

IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar: O’Ward leads Newgarden in second practice 00:21
IndyCar
Jul 3, 2021

IndyCar: O’Ward leads Newgarden in second practice

IndyCar: Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-driver's recovery 00:50
IndyCar
Jul 2, 2021

IndyCar: Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-driver's recovery

IndyCar: VeeKay gets medical all clear to race again 00:36
IndyCar
Jul 1, 2021

IndyCar: VeeKay gets medical all clear to race again

IndyCar: Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio, VeeKay expected to return 00:49
IndyCar
Jun 30, 2021

IndyCar: Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio, VeeKay expected to return

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden wins to end Penske's drought Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden wins to end Penske's drought

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood supreme again, earns sixth win Mid-Ohio
Indy Lights

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights: Kirkwood supreme again, earns sixth win

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Scott Dixon More from
Scott Dixon
O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery
IndyCar

O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery

Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice Indy 500
IndyCar

Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime
IndyCar

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing

Palou will continue aggressive approach despite points lead
IndyCar

Palou will continue aggressive approach despite points lead

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime
IndyCar

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Trending Today

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden wins to end Penske's drought
IndyCar IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden wins to end Penske's drought

Austrian GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021

Latest news

Ericsson, Palou content at Mid-Ohio, Dixon says more work needed
IndyCar IndyCar

Ericsson, Palou content at Mid-Ohio, Dixon says more work needed

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden wins to end Penske's drought
IndyCar IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden wins to end Penske's drought

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice

Newgarden: “If you try to predict the race, it does the opposite”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: “If you try to predict the race, it does the opposite”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.