Previous / Nashville pole winner to also earn trophy honoring Clauson
IndyCar / Indy 500 Practice report

Enerson completes rookie test, becomes 35th Indy contender

By:

RC Enerson and Top Gun Racing-Chevrolet have completed the Indy 500 Rookie Orientation Program and is now eligible to take part in practice.

Enerson completes rookie test, becomes 35th Indy contender

Enerson, along with JR Hildebrand (AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet) and Stefan Wilson (Andretti Autosport-Honda), took part in yesterday’s Rookie Orientation Program and Refreshers test .

The Rookie Orientation Program (ROP) comprises Phase 1 – 10 laps at 205-210mph, Phase 2 – 15 laps at 210-215mph and Phase 3 – 15 laps above 215mph. The Refresher test comprises Phases 2 and 3. 

While 10-time Indy 500 starter Hildebrand breezed through his Refreshers test and two-time starter Wilson too eventually got up to pace after the team fixed the airflow to – and over – his helmet in the LOHLA/Cusick Motorsports #25 entry, Enerson was less fortunate.

A split CV boot on the #75 Top Gun Racing machine while he was running Phase 2 of ROP brought an early end to Enerson’s day. So IndyCar granted the team an hour on track this morning at 11am to complete Phases 2 and 3, before Day 2 of practice for all entrants began at 12 noon.

Enerson showed great consistency with a string of 213mph laps to finish off Phase 2, but initially struggled to string together a sequence of 215-plus laps for Phase 3. However, the 24-year-old Floridian, who was an Indy Lights winner and started three races for Dale Coyne Racing and one for Carlin, kept his cool, and pitted for Top Gun Racing to adjust his wing angle and free the car up.

Job done, Enerson finished off his task and is now permitted to practice with the other 34 contenders, whose practice started at 12.15pm local (Eastern) time and will run to 6.15pm.

Nashville pole winner to also earn trophy honoring Clauson

Previous article

Nashville pole winner to also earn trophy honoring Clauson
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers R.C. Enerson
Author David Malsher-Lopez

