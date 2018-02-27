Ed Carpenter Racing reveals Pigot’s livery for St. Pete

Car care superstore Autogeek.com has expanded its deal with Ed Carpenter Racing to include primary sponsorship for Spencer Pigot’s #21 car in IndyCar’s season-opening race at St. Petersburg.

The car, which will run in Fuzzy’s Vodka green for most of the season, has acquired a gloss black colorscheme for Round 1, as Autogeek enters its second season with ECR.

Terry Angstadt, Managing Director of Autogeek, said: “We are excited to be a part of Ed Carpenter Racing along with two large partners of ours, FLEX Power Tools and Polishers and 3D-High Definition Car Care. FLEX and 3D, along with Autogeek, will be prominently displayed on Spencer’s car and helped make this effort possible.”

“Autogeek has been an ECR partner in the past and it is great to see the partnership grow to this next level,” said team owner Ed Carpenter. “Autogeek not only provides a source for all your car care needs, but they also provide a great platform for their partners such as 3D and FLEX to showcase their products. We are looking forward to starting off the season strong and making them proud.”

Pigot was one of the stars at St. Petersburg last year until brake problems cut his race short. His teammate for this year’s race will be Jordan King, making his IndyCar debut.