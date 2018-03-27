Ed Carpenter Racing renews deal with PFS

Preferred Freezer Services is partnering with Ed Carpenter Racing for a fifth year, ensuring Spencer Pigot’s #21 Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet will run in a metallic blue at the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500.

PFS, a global leader in advanced design and engineered temperature-controlled warehouses, first teamed up with Ed Carpenter Racing to field a second car for the team in the 2014 Indianapolis 500.

It has supported ECR’s Month of May program each year since, serving as primary partner on five entries at Indy in the past four years. The best result for PFS as primary sponsor has been a third place by then-ECR driver Josef Newgarden in the 2016 500.

Pigot's blue scheme will run at next month’s Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, the GP of Indy, the Indy 500 and Toronto.

As an associate sponsor, the PFS polar bear logo will also be seen on the #20 car driven by team owner Ed Carpenter in IndyCar’s six oval events this year, starting with next week’s race at Phoenix’s ISM Raceway.