IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Austin
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / St. Pete / Breaking news

DragonSpeed reveals livery for IndyCar opener at St. Pete

shares
comments
DragonSpeed reveals livery for IndyCar opener at St. Pete
By:
Mar 9, 2020, 12:09 AM

DragonSpeed Racing team has posted on social media its colorscheme for Ben Hanley’s Dallara-Chevrolet in next weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series season-opener.

 

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will see DragonSpeed-Chevrolet make only its fourth IndyCar start, and at the venue on which it made a solid debut last year, starting and finishing 12th.

Hanley also raced at the Honda Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park, and he and the team were, along with Juncos Racing, some of the underdog heroes in getting through qualifying on the first day of the Indy 500, lining up 27th.

However, visa issues on returning from Europe (DragonSpeed was also running sportscar programs) prevented the squad from running at Road America and Mid-Ohio as planned.

However, last December Julian revealed his intention to contest six IndyCar rounds in 2020 – at St. Pete, Long Beach, the Indy 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Mid-Ohio and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – while in January he confirmed that Hanley would return for at least the opening race.

DragonSpeed's IndyCar expansion comes alongside a full season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's LMP2 class, in which Hanley and Henrik Hedman are the Oreca 07’s fulltime drivers. Joined by Colin Braun and Harrison Newey for January’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, the team won LMP2 honors, beating PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports by two laps.

Hanley has also been confirmed for the team's European Le Mans Series effort in 2020. Only one of the IndyCar races DragonSpeed plans to contest – the finale at Laguna Seca – clashes with the squad’s ELMS calendar, while there are no conflicts with its IMSA program.

DragonSpeed-Chevrolet IndyCar

DragonSpeed-Chevrolet IndyCar

Photo by: DragonSpeed

Related video

Next article
GPA Long Beach “monitoring” California coronavirus threat

Previous article

GPA Long Beach “monitoring” California coronavirus threat
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event St. Pete
Drivers Ben Hanley
Teams DragonSpeed
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Practice 1 Starts in
4 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
15:45
10:45
Practice 2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
20:00
15:00
Practice 3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
15:45
10:45
Qualifying
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
19:40
14:40
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
20:20
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IndyCar

DragonSpeed reveals livery for IndyCar opener at St. Pete

49m
2
Formula 1

Ferrari travelling to F1 opener as planned despite Italy lockdown

3
Formula 1

Bahrain F1 race to go ahead without spectators

4
Formula 1

F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan

5
Formula 1

Tech insight: How Alfa Romeo experimented in testing

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

DragonSpeed reveals livery for IndyCar opener at St. Pete
Indy

DragonSpeed reveals livery for IndyCar opener at St. Pete

GPA Long Beach “monitoring” California coronavirus threat
Indy

GPA Long Beach “monitoring” California coronavirus threat

Palou “100 percent ready” for IndyCar despite limited testing
Indy

Palou “100 percent ready” for IndyCar despite limited testing

Fox Sports to broadcast IndyCar in Australia
Indy

Fox Sports to broadcast IndyCar in Australia

Wickens: “Ruthless” Alonso will boost Arrow McLaren SP
Indy

Wickens: “Ruthless” Alonso will boost Arrow McLaren SP

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.